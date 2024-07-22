app-menu Social mobile

Contributing to Lower Power Consumption in Server with High-efficiency, High-airflow Cooling Fan Motor Drive Control: Nuvoton Releases Industrial 48V Direct Drive Motor Driver IC

22 Luglio 2024

KYOTO, Japan, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan (NTCJ) announced on July 8 the launch of a new 48V direct drive motor driver IC that enables high efficiency and high airflow with high speed rotation in fan motors.

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108245/202407123567/_prw_PI1fl_92dLE2oI.png

For more information, please visit:https://www.nuvoton.com/products/motor-drivers/motor-driver-ics/brushless-dC-Motor-drivers-BLDC/

About Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan: https://www.nuvoton.co.jp/en/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/contributing-to-lower-power-consumption-in-server-with-high-efficiency-high-airflow-cooling-fan-motor-drive-control-nuvoton-releases-industrial-48v-direct-drive-motor-driver-ic-302202338.html

