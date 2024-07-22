Contributing to Lower Power Consumption in Server with High-efficiency, High-airflow Cooling Fan Motor Drive Control: Nuvoton Releases Industrial 48V Direct Drive Motor Driver IC

22 Luglio 2024

KYOTO, Japan, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan (NTCJ) announced on July 8 the launch of a new 48V direct drive motor driver IC that enables high efficiency and high airflow with high speed rotation in fan motors.

