Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Announces Stone Group, A Converge Company, Named Global Silver Winner in Corporate Social Responsibility at Green World Awards 2023

Aprile 27, 2023

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (“Converge” or “the Company”) (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce Stone Group, A Converge Company, has been named the Global Silver Winner for Corporate Social Responsibility at the 2023 Green World Awards as part of the global campaign to find the world’s greenest countries, companies, and communities.

Green World Awards are organized by The Green Organization, an international, independent, non­political, non-profit, environment group dedicated to recognizing, rewarding, and promoting environmental best practice around the world. The awards aim to improve environmental performance, encourage the efficient use of resources, and support the wider goals of sustainable development. Companies honored compete against more than 500 other nominations, with criteria for the award focusing on an organization’s environmental benefit, innovation, social benefit, economic benefit, evidence of impact, and adaptation ability.

Winning companies are published in The Green Book, the leading international work of reference on best practice, so that others around the world can follow their example and learn from their achievement. Trees are also planted in each winners’ name to offset the carbon footprint created by their journey.

“Stone Group, A Converge Company, is honored to have been awarded a Green World Award at this year’s ceremony,” stated Shaun Maine, Group CEO of Converge. “We’re proud of our entire Stone Group team and their commitment to leveraging extensive recycling technology, which is yielding a significant, positive impact to our global environment. To see that work culminated in a Green World Award is an exciting achievement for Converge.”

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge’s global approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., Email: salesleads@convergetp.com, Phone: +1 (866) 910-4425

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/converge-technology-solutions-corp-announces-stone-group-a-converge-company-named-global-silver-winner-in-corporate-social-responsibility-at-green-world-awards-2023-301809328.html

