Converge Technology Solutions Reports Record Q4 and FY2022

Marzo 16, 2023

– TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (“Converge” or “the Company”) (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to provide its financial results for the full fiscal year (“FY22”) and three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 (“Q4-22”). All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

FY 2022 Financial Highlights:

“In 2022, Converge grew faster than any comparable public provider globally, expanding gross profit by 59% year-over-year, translating to gross profit organic growth of 10.5%”, said Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. “And, we expect to continuously improve on these results in 2023, outpacing the market on growth by expanding on high-value solution areas such as data analytics, AI, cloud, and cybersecurity while simultaneously rolling out various managed services and continuing to expand our offerings into Europe.”

Q4-2022 Financial Highlights:

“We are successfully executing against our strategy, while managing backlog and inventory challenges, demonstrating the resilience of our offering despite current macro-economic conditions,” continued Maine. “We are pleased to report that over 90% of the Q4 backlog has been shipped in the first quarter of 2023, which we expect will contribute to a strong Q1 2023. We anticipate Q1 financial performance to be closer to Q4, as compared to historical trends where Q1 has been seasonally about 20% to 25% lower than Q4. While the overall market is expected to remain flat in 2023, we anticipate that we will gain market share organically, and that we’ll see improvements in our gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA1 margins.”

Q4-2022 & FY22 Business Highlights

Subsequent developments

“Richard advanced our finance organization with best-in-class processes during his tenure with us and made a long-lasting positive impact on Converge”, said Maine. “I personally want to thank Richard for all that he has done for Converge and wish him all the best in his recovery. Matt has proven himself as a strong finance executive and I am confident in Matt’s ability to step up and lead our finance organization again.”

Software net-down change

In Q4, the Company adopted an accounting policy change in response to emerging IFRS guidance that introduced new interpretations of a company’s role when it resells certain OEM software licenses, for companies that previously reported software revenue on a gross basis, to move to net treatment (“software net-down”). The accounting policy change is applied to the full-year audited 2022 results and 2021 for comparative purposes. Additionally, the quarterly impacts of the software net-down to the Company’s 2022 and 2021 reported results have been included as an appendix within, and can also be found in the Company’s Q4 and FY22 MD&A.

The following table details the impact of the software net-down change on the Company’s Q4-22 and FY22 and prior year reported net revenue:

Summary of Consolidated Statements of Financial Position(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Summary of Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Summary of Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars

Appendix: Quarterly impact of software net-down on Q4 FY22 and historical results

The following table illustrates the impact of the software net-down accounting change on the Company’s trailing eight quarters:

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This release refers to certain performance indicators including Adjusted EBITDA that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Management believes that these measures are useful to most shareholders, creditors, and other stakeholders in analyzing the Company’s results. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to the consolidated income (loss) or any other measure of performance under IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income or loss adjusted to exclude amortization, depreciation, interest expense and finance costs, foreign exchange gains and losses, share-based compensation expense, income tax expense, and special charges. Special charges consist primarily of restructuring related expenses for employee terminations, lease terminations, and restructuring of acquired companies, as well as certain legal fees or provisions related to acquired companies. From time to time, it may also include adjustments in the fair value of contingent consideration, and other such non-recurring costs related to restructuring, financing, and acquisitions.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of its operating performance and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess the ability to meet capital expenditure and working capital requirements.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized, defined or standardized measure under IFRS. The Company’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA will likely differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures.

The Company has reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:

Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion

The Company calculates Adjusted Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less: (i) capital expenditures (“Capex”) and (ii) lease payments relating to the IFRS 16 lease liability (“IFRS 16 Lease Liability”). Capex and IFRS 16 Lease Liability cash outflows are found in the cash flows from investing activities and cash flows from financing activities sections of the Company’s consolidated statements of cash flows, respectively. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a useful measure that allows the Company to primarily identify how much pre-tax cash is available for continued investment in the business and for the Company’s growth by acquisition strategy.

Management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a good proxy for cash generation and as such, Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion is a useful metric that demonstrates that the rate at which the Company can convert Adjusted EBITDA to cash.

The following table provides a calculation for Adjusted Cash Flow and Adjusted Cash Flow Conversion for the Q4-222 and FY22:

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Gross Profit

The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Gross Profit is a useful measure of the Company’s operating efficiency and profitability. This is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by gross profit.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings per Share (“EPS”)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) represents net income (loss) adjusted to exclude special charges, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and share-based compensation. The Company believes that Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is a more useful measure than net income (loss) as it excludes the impact of one-time, non-cash and/or non-recurring items that are not reflective of Converge’s underlying business performance. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by the total weighted average shares outstanding on a basic and diluted basis.

The Company has provided a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:

Gross revenue and Gross revenue for organic growth

Gross revenue, which is a non-IFRS measurement, reflects the gross amount billed to customers, adjusted for amounts deferred or accrued. The Company believes gross revenue is a useful alternative financial metric to net revenue, the IFRS measure, as it better reflects volume fluctuations as compared to net revenue. Under the applicable IFRS 15 ‘principal vs agent’ guidance, the principal records revenue on a gross basis and the agent records commission on a net basis. In transactions where Converge is acting as an agent between the customer and the vendor, net revenue is calculated by reducing gross revenue by the cost of sale amount.

The Company has provided a reconciliation of gross revenue to net revenue, which is the most comparable IFRS financial measure, as follows:

Organic Growth

The Company measures organic growth at the gross revenue and gross profit levels, and includes the contributions under Converge ownership in the current and comparative period(s). In calculating organic growth, the Company therefore deducts gross revenue and gross profit generated from companies that were acquired in the current reporting period(s).

Gross revenue organic growth is calculated by deducting prior period gross revenues, as reported in the Company’s public filings, from current period gross revenue for the same portfolio of companies. Gross revenue organic growth percentage is calculated by dividing organic growth by prior period reported gross revenues.

The following table calculates gross revenue organic growth for FY22:

Gross profit organic growth is calculated by deducting prior period gross profit, as reported in the Companies public filings, from current period gross profit for the same portfolio of companies. Gross profit organic growth percentage is calculated by dividing organic growth by prior period reported gross profit.

The following table calculates gross profit organic growth for FY22:

Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA

The following table provides a reconciliation of reported Adjusted EBITDA to the calculated pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA of the Company as at December 31, 2022:

