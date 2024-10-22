Converge to Host Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Conference Call

22 Ottobre 2024

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (“Converge” or “the Company”) (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to announce that it will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2024 results on Tuesday, November 12th, 2024 at 8:00am EST. The call will be hosted by the Converge leadership team, followed by a question-and-answer period. Converge will report its financial results in the morning prior to the call.

Conference Call Details:Date: Tuesday, November 12th, 2024Time: 8:00 AM Eastern Standard Time

Participant Webcast Link: Webcast Link – https://app.webinar.net/kPR1pwqzK50

Participant Dial-in Details with Operator Assistance:Conference ID: 71060Toronto: 1-416-945-7677North American Toll Free: 1-888-699-1199

International Toll-Free Numbers:Germany: 498005889782Ireland: 35315251826Spain: 34917918582Switzerland: 41432107274United Kingdom: 448002797040

You may register and enter your phone number to receive an instant automated call back via https://emportal.ink/3BJcbwy.

Recording Playback:Webcast Link – https://app.webinar.net/kPR1pwqzK50Toronto: 1-289-819-1450North American Toll Free: 1-888-660-6345Replay Code: 71060 #Expiry Date: November 19th, 2024

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be required to access the webcast. A live audio webcast accompanied by presentation slides and archive of the conference call and webcast will be available by visiting the Company’s website at https://convergetp.com/investor-relations/.

About ConvergeConverge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge’s global approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

For further information contact: Converge Technology Solutions Corp., Email: investors@convergetp.com, Phone: 416-360-1495

