Costa Rica presents at the world fruit and vegetable trade summit: Fruit Logistica 2025

BERLIN, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From February 5 to 7, 18 Costa Rican companies are participating in the global fruit and vegetable trade summit: Fruit Logistica 2025, with the aim of attracting international buyers and positioning Costa Rican fresh produce exports in front of the world’s leading supermarket chains and leaders in the agricultural sector.

During the fair that takes place in Berlin, Germany, the Costa Rican representation, led by The Trade and Investment Promotion Agency of Costa Rica (PROCOMER), exhibits a wide range of products such as cassava, eddoes, taro, ginger, sugar cane, fresh and green pineapple, organic and premium bananas, malanga coco, malanga lila and white malanga, pumpkin, among many others. In addition, the essentialCOSTA RICA stand presents value-added products such as dried pineapple, banana flakes and dried cocoa.

“Our participation in Fruit Logistica 2025 is extremely relevant for our fresh produce exports, as it allows us to strengthen the commercial relationships we have with current customers and gain new business opportunities for our exporters. In this way, we continue to position our diverse product offering in international markets and consolidate the country’s position in world agricultural trade,” says Mario Saenz, PROCOMER’s Export Development Manager.

According to the most recent data published by PROCOMER – December 2024 – the agricultural and food sectors, both in the fresh product category, occupy the second (18%) and third (13%) positions respectively in importance, according to their share in exports of goods.

Similarly, according to Trade Map – International Trade Centre (ITC) database – the country holds the leading export positions in the agricultural sector: number one pineapple exporter globally and number one supplier of this product to the European Union. It is also the world’s leading exporter of pineapple juice and the leading supplier of cassava to the European Union.

The Costa Rican representation is mainly made up of companies from the North Huetar and Caribbean regions, and four of them are participating for the first time. Below is a list of the companies present at Fruit Logistica 2025:

(*) Companies attending for the first time.

“We are excited to participate in Fruit Logistica 2025, as it is a great showcase to share the EARTH story and reach more conscious consumers of fresh produce. We look forward to sharing our story and mission, thanks to PROCOMER’s support, and to expanding our portfolio of clients and strategic partners, both commercially and in research,” says Marita Caillaux, CEO of EARTH Ventures, the business division of EARTH University.

Joshua Guerrero, Operations Manager of Tropifoods Costa Rica, points out that, “Fruit Logistica was the first fair in which we participated with PROCOMER’s support, and this year we are celebrating our eleventh participation. This fair is fundamental for Tropifoods, as it has allowed us to strengthen our position as a benchmark in ethnic products and expand our presence in the European market. This year, we are looking to reach more Central and Eastern European countries, as well as the Nordic countries, and Fruit Logistica is the ideal space to connect with these markets. PROCOMER’s support has been key in this process, as it has given us exposure and the opportunity to take our brand and our products to Berlin, allowing our customers to experience a little bit of Costa Rica at this major event.”

Fruit Logistica is the most important commercial platform in the fresh produce sector. More than 2,700 exhibitors from 91 countries participate each year bringing together more than 66,000 visitors from 145 different destinations. Major supermarket chains are also participating, including Mercadona, Battaglio, Anecoop, Bonnynsa and Banafruit.

