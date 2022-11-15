COUR Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Genentech, GSK, and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals to Keynote at Veeva Commercial Summit, Europe

Novembre 15, 2022

More than 1,000 sales, medical, and marketing innovators gather to share strategies for the future of digital engagement in life sciences

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that leaders from COUR Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Genentech, GSK, and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals will be featured keynote speakers for the 2022 Veeva Commercial Summit, Europe, taking place November 28-30, 2022 in Madrid. Global life sciences professionals will come together to share how the industry is advancing high-value healthcare professional (HCP) digital engagement and explore the evolving role of data, content, and engagement in improving omnichannel customer journeys.

The opening keynote will feature Malcolm Crooks, chief operating officer at COUR Pharmaceuticals. “As our industry shifts its focus to specialty medicines that necessitate precision engagement with healthcare professionals, accelerating digital excellence is imperative for all,” said Mr. Crooks. “Future-looking commercial teams that use software and data strategically also ensure continual efficiency gains amid economic pressures.”

Leaders from top biopharmas will headline the event’s 100-plus sessions on sales, medical, and marketing trends, including:

“Shifts in the omnichannel experience, customer intelligence, and analytics have paved the way toward more meaningful HCP engagement,” said Chris Moore, president of Veeva Europe. “It’s an honor to bring so many biopharma visionaries across our customer community together to reconnect and exchange insights on how they are advancing their commercial strategies.”

At the event, Veeva will share European findings from its latest Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report—the most comprehensive industry benchmark on HCP engagement from more than 80% of commercial biopharma field teams worldwide.

Veeva Commercial Summit is one of the largest gatherings of commercial life sciences leaders in Europe. The three-day conference invites sales, medical, and marketing teams to exchange ideas and connect with peers. This year’s event theme highlights how digital excellence helps companies improve customer engagement across life sciences. Life sciences industry professionals can register here.

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

