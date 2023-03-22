app-menu Social mobile

Creality Celebrates 9 years of 3D printing Evangelizing with Next-Gen Offerings

Marzo 22, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Timed to its 9th anniversary on April 9, Creality reflects on the past years’ efforts that have garnered the leading 3D printing brand a global consumer base of over 3.5 million, and is set to wow the users with next-gen products and anniversary sales.

Nine years of “reflect and renew”. Creality, a global pioneer in 3D printing, is celebrating its 9th anniversary commencing on April 9. At the time of Creality’s founding in 2014, 3D printers were relatively expensive and out of reach for many DIY enthusiasts worldwide. With the vision of “bringing 3D printing to every home for a new era of craftsmanship”, Creality is dedicated to developing 3D printers with excellent performance that everyone can afford. Nine years later, Creality is now a leading 3D printing brand that has shipped over 5 million products to more than 100 countries and regions worldwide, turning 3D printing fans’ creativities into realities.

“Customers and business partners are the most precious wealth to Creality,” said Ao Danjun, CEO of Creality. “From our first batch of Creality 3D printers in 2014, the first product review we received from customers, to the first 3D printing function we developed with business partners, we are proud to have their companion and support. Looking ahead to the next decade, Creality will continue to evangelize 3D printing and iterate our products for a better user experience.” 

On the anniversary ceremony starting from 9 p.m. (GMT+8), Creality will launch several blockbuster products featuring high speed, including the AI-powered FDM flagship K1 series and a brand-new smart resin printer with a 10.3-inch 8K screen. The latest 3D printing-related products such as a 40W laser engraver and the CR-Scan Ferret will also be released, with the Creality Cloud APP and Creality Print slicer software being iterated to the latest version. For the first time, Creality will unveil a series of one-stop 3D printed footwear solutions for users who embrace changes and futuristic fashions. A footwear model design contest is followed to encourage users to liberate their imagination. The anniversary event will be livestreamed on Creality’s official Facebook and YouTube accounts. 

Creality Anniversary Sales

From March 16 to April 1, Creality offers the Ender anniversary sale across Creality’s Official Stores: 1) Save up to $80 on the Ender-5 S1+Sonic Pad Speed Combo; 2) Up to $50 off to best-selling Ender series, including the Ender-3 S1 and Ender-3 S1 Pro.

From April 2 to April 9, the Creality 9th anniversary sale gives more discounts to Creality’s most favored products: 1) “Hero Products” starting from $99; 2) “One Day One Crazy Deal” featuring the best sellers; 3) Lucky Draw: 50 free 3D printers and $5000 gift card; 4) $20 coupon and 1000 limited free nozzle kits exclusively for new members.

In addition, Creality’s Official Canada and Australia Stores will also open on April 9 with the biggest price cuts.

US：https://store.creality.com/ EU：https://store.creality.com/eu UK：https://store.creality.com/uk DE：https://store.creality.com/deCA：https://store.creality.com/caAU：https://store.creality.com/au

Creality’s Official Amazon Store will also launch an anniversary sale during the period. For more details: https://www.amazon.com/-/zh/stores/Creality/page/5E501845-96D9-4BF6-8DD9-0F9793ECA543 

Theme: Creality 9th Anniversary & Spring EventTime: 21:00-00:10+1, April 9 (GMT+8)Venue: Huizhou, ChinaLivestream: Creality Official Facebook and YouTube Account

About Creality

Founded in Shenzhen, Creality is a global pioneer in the 3D printing industry that focuses on the research, design and production of consumer and professional-grade 3D printers and 3D printing accessories. With user-centric philosophy, Creality has expanded its footprints across more than 100 countries and regions worldwide, introducing 3D printing concepts to homes, schools, workshops, factories and academic institutions, and driving digitalization in manufacturing, education, healthcare, architecture and beyond. Committed to becoming a 3D printing evangelist, Creality continues gravitating to cutting-edge technology and bringing a premium experience for individual users and businesses. For more information: www.creality.com.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035994/Creality_celebrate_9th_Anniversary___Spring_Event_April_9.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1609256/Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/creality-celebrates-9-years-of-3d-printing-evangelizing-with-next-gen-offerings-301777146.html

