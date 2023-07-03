app-menu Social mobile

“Creating a Green Future with Digital Energy” Digital Energy Forum held in Shenzhen, China

Luglio 3, 2023

– SHENZHEN, China, July 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On June 29, 2023 International Digital Energy Expo opened in Shenzhen, China. On the morning of that day, the “Creating a Green Future with Digital Energy” Digital Energy Forum, its main forum, was held. Domestic and foreign energy experts, power enterprises and Internet enterprise representatives exchanged about the growth of new power systems, new energy, the energy storage industry, etc.

Digitization achievements such as the Power Charge, Storage and Discharge Network (1.0), the Shenzhen Virtual Power Plant Management Platform (2.0), and the 2023 Shenzhen Digital Energy White Paper were released at the forum.

“With large-scale integration of new energy power to grids, power systems requires a balance between the ever-changing load demands and power sources, resulting in fundamental changes to their structural forms, operational control modes, planning, construction, and management”, said Liu Jizhen, an academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering and the chief of State Key Laboratory of Alternate Electrical Power System with Renewable Energy Sources.

According to He Xiaobai, the Vice President of CSG, CSG will play a central role as a grid enterprises in the green and low-carbon transformation of economic and social development. They will cooperate with other energy-related enterprises to facilitate the high-quality development of the energy power sector and create an ecosystem with the energy industry.

He Long, the vice president of BYD, introduced its company’s cooperation history with grids. In 2011, BYD and CSG constructed CSG Energy Storage Shenzhen Baoqing Battery Energy Storage Power Station, which is the world’s biggest peak-load-shifting energy storage power station. The power station has been operational for more than 10 years. Moving forward, BYD will continue to adhere to the “power station thinking” approach, increase cell capacities, utilize high voltage cascade technology and implement energy storage through pumped storage technology.

According to Dr. Mario Haim, the global vice president of Schneider Electric, electric power is the most efficient form of energy and the optimal carrier for decarbonization. Digitization enables the identification of previously invisible energy losses, leading to reduced energy waste and improved energy utilization efficiency. The integration of electrification and digitization is the key to achieving a more flexible and sustainable future.

Sun Yao, the marketing director of CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd., and Marcio Szechtman, the chief transmission officer of EBR, emphasized the significance of digital technology and information technology for related enterprises. Sun Yao cited the example of electricity price forecasting. “Digitization is a highly effective tool for precise management”. According to him, each power generation group in the international mature electricity market has its own energy trading and risk control system. Marcio Szechtman highlighted the significance of information technologies in establishing stable power transmission systems.

Being one of the earliest cities in China to develop the new energy industry, Shenzhen currently has more than 7,000 energy storage enterprises engaged in energy storage-related services. In recent years, the city has showcased numerous significant innovative accomplishments, positioning itself as a global technology front runner in the industry. During the forum, participants engaged in discussions regarding the energy storage market, emerging energy storage technologies and other related topics. They aim to generate ideas for enterprise growth, foster a favorable ecosystem for the new energy storage industry and facilitate the high-quality development of the energy storage industry.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2145486/Creating_a_Green_Future_Digital_Energy_Digital_Energy_Forum_held.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/creating-a-green-future-with-digital-energy-digital-energy-forum-held-in-shenzhen-china-301868543.html

