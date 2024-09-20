app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Creative by Nature: HUAWEI Launches GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity 2024

20 Settembre 2024

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On September 19, HUAWEI officially launched the GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity 2024 themed “Creative by Nature”. From the kickoff day to December 31, 2024, painting enthusiasts around the world can share their unique digital art works on HUAWEI Community platform.

With their HUAWEI MatePad tablets, designed to spark creativity, global consumers can bring the “Creation of Beauty” concept to life. The HUAWEI GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity invites aspiring artists to unleash their inner creativity and continue to be inspired.

The new HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and HUAWEI MatePad 12 X come with powerful hardware and enhanced writing & painting experience when working with the most updated GoPaint App. The app’s professional brush engine, diverse canvas options, and FangTian Painting Engine 2.0 provide a seamless, authentic, and user-friendly creative experience.

The Activity is divided into five groups, with themes of Sci-Fi Art, Design & Fashion, Narrative Art, Cutting-edge Painting, and Digital Watercolor & Ink. Find out more in the the Official Website and get ready to paint on your HUAWEI MatePad[1]!

In the HUAWEI GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity, you could win the chance to showcase your artwork worldwide and in app placements. You’ll also have the opportunity to share your creative journey in video interviews. For more details, please visit the official website: https://consumer.huawei.com/en/campaign/gopaint/

[1] MatePad tablets that support the GoPaint App are required, such as HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2, HUAWEI MatePad 11.5S, HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2, and HUAWEI MatePad 12 X.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510583/Creative_Nature_HUAWEI_Launches_GoPaint_Worldwide_Creating_Activity_2024.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510584/Creative_Nature_HUAWEI_Launches_GoPaint_Worldwide_Creating_Activity_2024_1.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510585/Creative_Nature_HUAWEI_Launches_GoPaint_Worldwide_Creating_Activity_2024_2.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510586/Creative_Nature_HUAWEI_Launches_GoPaint_Worldwide_Creating_Activity_2024_3.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/creative-by-nature-huawei-launches-gopaint-worldwide-creating-activity-2024-302254112.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

China’s New Energy Company VREMT Showing Muscle at EVA

20 Settembre 2024
FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Electric Vehicles Expo at Automechanika conclu…

Baseus Announces New Line of iPhone and Tech Accessories – Including Wireless Chargers, Security Cameras, Power Banks, and More

20 Settembre 2024
As a company that designs products to be practical, reliable, and based on users, the new release…

Huawei Cloud: Thrive with the Cloud and Reshape Industries with AI

20 Settembre 2024
SHANGHAI, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At HUAWEI CONNECT 2024, Executive Director of the Board …

Il Centro Odontoiatrico del dott. Renato Di Stasio introduce l’Implantologia Navigata: una rivoluzione tecnologica per cure dentali all’avanguardia

20 Settembre 2024
(Adnkronos) – Una tecnologia avanzata che promette interventi più sicuri, precisi e meno invasivi…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI