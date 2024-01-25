Critical Path Institute Appoints Dr. Klaus Romero as New CEO and Promotes Cécile Ollivier to Vice President of Global Affairs

Gennaio 25, 2024

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Critical Path Institute (C-Path) has named Klaus Romero, M.D., M.S., FCP, as its new Chief Executive Officer and promoted Cécile Ollivier, M.S., from Managing Director, Europe to Vice President of Global Affairs.

With an impressive tenure of over 16 years at C-Path, Romero has held key positions within the organization including Chief Science Officer and Executive Director of both Clinical Pharmacology and the Quantitative Medicine Program. His pivotal role in establishing and leading the Quantitative Medicine Program underscores his significant contributions to C-Path’s critical initiatives in drug development over the years.

M. Wainwright Fishburn, Jr., Chairman of C-Path’s Board, commented on the appointment: “Dr. Romero’s outstanding expertise and leadership have been instrumental in our journey to create and implement groundbreaking scientific and regulatory pathways. His strategic vision aligns perfectly with C-Path’s mission of accelerating the development of novel therapies. We are confident in his capacity to propel the organization forward in its next phase of global impact and pioneering innovation.”

“Assuming the position of CEO at C-Path represents a profound honor, coupled with a tremendous sense of responsibility,” said Romero. “My commitment is to continue C-Path’s tradition of excellence and innovation to transform drug development for the benefit of those in need. This is a commitment deeply rooted in my early days at C-Path, inspired by the visionary mentorship and guidance of C-Path’s founder, Dr. Raymond Woosley. Our collaborative efforts will persist in transforming drug development paradigms, for the benefit of those in need.”

Cécile Ollivier has been a key figure at C-Path since joining as Managing Director in April 2021. In her new role, she will oversee global strategic initiatives, focusing on enhancing international collaborations and developing innovative approaches to address complex challenges in drug development.

“We are thrilled to announce the promotion of Cécile Ollivier to Vice President of Global Affairs,” said C-Path Board member Tomas Salmonson Ph.D., M.S. “Cécile has been an invaluable contributor to our European operations, and her extensive experience in global drug development and regulatory science makes her the ideal choice for this expanded role. Her leadership will be crucial as we continue our mission to accelerate drug development globally.”

With more than 16 years of experience in the healthcare sector, Ollivier has made significant contributions to pediatric and rare disease drug development. Her efforts have been recognized internationally, including as an expert in the International Conference of Harmonization (ICH) and leading the global strategy for pediatric extrapolation. Prior to joining C-Path, Ollivier contributed her expertise at the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and in the medical technology sector, focusing on developing digital endpoints in clinical trials.

“I am honored to take on this new role,” said Ollivier. “The opportunity to further influence global health outcomes and drive innovation in drug development melds perfectly with my passion and experience. I look forward to working with our talented team and our partners around the world to deliver meaningful impact to benefit the lives of individuals and families affected by diseases with unmet needs.”

About Critical Path Institute

Critical Path Institute (C-Path) is an independent, nonprofit established in 2005 as a public-private partnership, in response to the FDA’s Critical Path Initiative. C-Path’s mission is to lead collaborations that advance better treatments for people worldwide. Globally recognized as a pioneer in accelerating drug development, C-Path has established numerous international consortia, programs and initiatives that currently include more than 1,600 scientists and representatives from government and regulatory agencies, academia, patient organizations, disease foundations and pharmaceutical and biotech companies. With dedicated team members located throughout the world, C-Path’s global headquarters is located in Tucson, Arizona and C-Path’s Europe subsidiary is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands. For more information, visit c-path.org.

