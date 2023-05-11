app-menu Social mobile

Croma-Pharma receives marketing authorisation for Letybo® in a further 12 European markets

Maggio 11, 2023

VIENNA, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Croma (Croma-Pharma® GmbH) announced today that it has received marketing authorisation for Letybo®, the company’s botulinum toxin product, in 12 additional European markets. These include Belgium, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Slovakia and Sweden. Letybo® will be launched in these countries in the coming weeks.

In 2022, Croma already received marketing authorisations and initiated launches of Letybo® in 11 initial markets (including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Romania and the UK). As a next step, the company plans to obtain marketing authorisation in other European countries such as Croatia, Iceland or Switzerland.

‘The launch of Letybo®, our botulinum toxin, in Europe in 2022 was a turning point for Croma. It added a highly catalytic, missing element to our already comprehensive, differentiated portfolio. This has allowed us to significantly enhance our attractiveness as a one stop supplier and tap into new customer segments’, commented Andreas Prinz, CEO. ‘The planned market entry in the newly authorised countries is expected to further accelerate our growth. We are grateful to our partner Hugel for their valuable support during the launch phase.’

With the phased launches of Letybo® for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines in Europe, Croma has significantly enhanced its broad, minimally invasive aesthetics range of hyaluronic acid (HA) fillers, PDO threads, biostimulators and its complementary skincare lines. Croma is one of five companies in Europe to have a botulinum toxin in its product portfolio. Letybo® was the first new botulinum toxin to be introduced to the European market in 17 years.

About Croma

Croma is a global player in the minimally invasive aesthetics market and a leading European manufacturer of premium quality hyaluronic acid syringes. The company offers a comprehensive and innovative aesthetics portfolio including botulinum toxin, fillers, lifting threads and biostimulators complemented by its own skincare brand. Founded in 1976 by a pharmacist couple, Croma-Pharma GmbH is a family company headquartered in Austria where it also operates its manufacturing plant. With 550 employees, 13 subsidiaries in Europe and Brazil, two joint ventures and 60 exclusive export partners, it distributes its products in 80 markets globally, including the US/Canada, China and Australia/New Zealand. It also operates as a contract manufacturer in orthopaedics and ophthalmology. For more information please visit croma.at

Contact

Uschi MayerExternal CommunicationsCROMA-PHARMA GmbHCromazeile 2 I A-2100 Leobendorf, AustriaMobil: +43 676 84 68 68 966E-mail: uschi.mayer@croma.atWeb: croma.at

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2044449/4030991/Croma_Pharma_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/croma-pharma-receives-marketing-authorisation-for-letybo-in-a-further-12-european-markets-301821967.html

Google News - La Ragione
