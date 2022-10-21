Cubic Receives the Jaguar Land Rover Quality Award, Signifying Improved Performance in Automotive Sector

Ottobre 21, 2022

WUHAN, China, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co., Ltd. (“Cubic”), a global leading manufacturer of smart gas sensors and advanced gas analyzers, held the prestigious Jaguar Land Rover Quality (JLRQ) award ceremony this month at its Wuhan, China headquarters.

Mr. Garrick Wang, Jaguar Land Rover supplier technical assistance vice president, granted the JLRQ award to Dr. Youhui Xiong, chairman and founder of Cubic.

JLRQ is a supplier performance management and evaluation system developed by Jaguar Land Rover. It concentrates on the continuous performance assessment of suppliers through the aspects of capability system, continuous performance and manufacturing site evaluation.

Since 2018, Jaguar Land Rover has strengthened cooperation with Cubic in the field of automotive cabin air quality monitoring and improvements, covering PM2.5 sensors, PM2.5 and CO2 integrated gas sensors and fragrance diffusers. The JLRQ award is a strong endorsement of Cubic’s outstanding performance on in-vehicle products and long-term high-quality service in the global automotive industry. It means that Cubic is now a Jaguar Land Rover preferred and accredited supplier worldwide.

As a leading manufacturer of automotive gas sensors, Cubic acquired the IATF16949:2016 certification in 2017 and has been a tier-one supplier for many automotive OEMs for several years.

Cubic’s continuous technological innovation and strict quality management system have helped the company to substantially expand the business in the automotive sector.

Cubic’s automotive business covers automotive air quality gas sensors, cabin air quality improvement devices and automotive powertrain system sensor solutions. Automotive air quality sensors include NDIR based CO2 sensors, laser based PM 2.5 sensors, and MOX based AQM air quality sensors; cabin air quality improvement devices include negative and plasma generators, and fragrance diffusers; and automotive powertrain system sensors include ceramic based O2 and NOx sensors for vehicle engine emissions and thermal runaway earlier detection gas sensors for electric vehicle power batteries.

By leveraging on its comprehensive technology platform and product portfolio, Cubic has established core competitive advantages from its strong R&D capability, complete product lineups, lean-agile manufacturing and international-oriented customer resources.

2022 has been a very successful year for Cubic for the winning of business for numerous automotive OEMs both China and abroad. As of August, nominated automotive air quality projects in 2022 were estimated to deliver up to 16 million gas sensors and in September Cubic also successfully secured the contracts with a famous European automotive OEM for fragrance diffusers. With the continued business growth, Cubic’s interim report shows that in the first half of 2022, the company’s sales revenue from automotive gas sensors has increased 179.85 percent year-on-year, reflecting a strong overall performance.

With an unremitting pursuit of quality, product innovation and customer-centric services, Cubic is dedicated to empowering the automotive industry and establishing itself as a global leader in the gas sensor market.

For more information on the company’s products, please visit https://en.gassensor.com.cn/ or email to info@gassensor.com.cn.

