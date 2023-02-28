app-menu Social mobile

CXV GLOBAL AND PANACEA TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCE CEO APPOINTMENT

Febbraio 28, 2023

Pieter Krynauw to Lead Global Provider Created through the Combination of CXV Global & Panacea Technologies

CORK, Ireland and PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The board of directors of CXV Global and Panacea Technologies, which joined forces in late 2022, announced today that Pieter Krynauw has been appointed chief executive officer and a member of the board. Effective immediately, Mr. Krynauw will spearhead the newly combined global organization specializing in automation and digitization solutions that optimize operations for life sciences and other companies.

“I am honored and excited to be part of this newly created organization. We have an incredible opportunity to leverage our powerful platform of technologies, capabilities and professional services to maximize the operations of pharmaceutical and medical technology companies as they bring new products and therapies to market,” said Mr. Krynauw.

Mr. Krynauw has spent his entire career in process automation. At Honeywell International, he led the global automation solutions business following management roles in China, the Middle East and the United States. After Honeywell acquired Intelligrated, Mr. Krynauw was promoted to president, where he was instrumental in building the business into a leader in supply chain automation. Most recently, Mr. Krynauw served as CEO of ThruWave, a start-up company developing new 3D millimeter wave imaging technology for logistics and supply chain automation.

About CXV Global & Panacea TechnologiesCXV Global and Panacea Technologies joined forces in October 2022 to create a leading global provider of solutions that optimize operations for pharmaceutical, medical technology and other companies. The combined organization offers a powerful platform of automation and digitization capabilities supported by high-touch customer service. With a global workforce of 500+ employees, it supports 24×7 production activity and muti-site, multi-national and multi-lingual projects. To learn more, visit cxvglobal.com and panaceatech.com.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2009049/CXV_Global_and_Panacea_Technologies_CEO_Pieter_Krynauw.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cxv-global-and-panacea-technologies-announce-ceo-appointment-301756081.html

