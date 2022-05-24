CybelAngel Announces New SVP of Marketing, Pamela Bartz

Maggio 24, 2022

Bartz to spearhead marketing initiatives as the company enters rapid growth phase

PARIS, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — CybelAngel, the world-leading external digital risk protection platform welcomes Pamela B. Bartz as the Senior Vice President of Marketing.

Pamela comes to CybelAngel as a global marketing executive with more than 25 years of experience driving growth at leading B2B global SaaS, technology and service organisations, sized from start-ups to Global 500 companies.

Pamela has a track record of crafting and executing comprehensive, go-to-market growth strategies that transform brands, deliver market differentiation and category leadership. In her new role at CybelAngel, she will oversee demand generation, brand experience, internal and external communications as well as regional and channel marketing expansion.

With in-depth experience in expanding companies internationally across all continents, Pamela is passionate about introducing new technology categories, growing brand value, creating customer-focused marketing organisations, and accelerating revenue, as she has done previously for large industry leaders such as ABB, ADP, Fleetcor, and Checkfree as well as the high growth scale-ups OPSWAT, PageUp People, PreVisor and SHL.

Most recently, she has been focused on marketing technologies that facilitate industrial IOT operations, connectivity, and cybersecurity, protecting organisations from the inherent vulnerabilities brought on by digital transformation.

Erwan Keraudy, CEO of CybelAngel said: “Pamela’s expertise in B2B technology market expansion, coupled with proven experience scaling global marketing operations makes her a great asset for CybelAngel as we grow our brand awareness and help new global enterprise clients identify and eliminate cyber vulnerabilities, before they expose sensitive information or lead to a ransomware attack.”

Pamela added: “I’m looking forward to this exciting journey. CybelAngel’s truly cutting-edge tool for proactive continuous monitoring of threat exposure is needed more than ever, particularly at a time when attack surfaces are expanding and threats are multiplying. I’m delighted to join a team that is wholeheartedly focused on innovation and making a real impact on how businesses can protect against cyber threats.”

Bartz also plays an active role for several technology marketing professional associations and is an advocate and fundraiser for JDRF and Camp Kudzu, a Georgia-based camp for children with Type 1 diabetes.

About CybelAngel

Since 2013, CybelAngel has protected top enterprises worldwide from the most critical external digital threats. Their unique machine learning-powered platform and expert analysts provide a powerful solution to proactively protect from cyber threats. Because more data is being shared, processed or stored outside the firewall on cloud services, open databases and connected devices, the digital risk to businesses has never been greater. Organisations worldwide rely on CybelAngel to discover, monitor and resolve external threats across all layers of the Internet, keeping their critical assets, brand and reputation secure. To learn more, visit CybelAngel.com

