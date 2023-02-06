app-menu Social mobile

CYENS Centre of Excellence is the first EU organisation to launch an eLucid tool for express licensing

Febbraio 6, 2023

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CYENS Centre of Excellence has launched an eLucid tool for express licensing. e-lucid is an award-winning Software as a Service (SaaS) solution that powers intellectual property licensing platforms for some of the world’s leading universities, technology transfer and research organisations. CYENS has opened its eLucid portal at https://innedge.cyens.org.cy/, creating a new way of dissemination of the results of the projects run by CYENS academics with wide audiences offering its innovative solutions, consultancy, education and training services as well as access to specialised laboratories to organisations in Cyprus and abroad at a click of a button with minimal transaction time.

Dr Olga Shvarova, CYENS Chief Innovation Officer, said: “We are delighted to implement the fully automated licensing solution to scale our licensing operations, monetise our digital solutions and license non-exclusive IP.e-lucid allows us to meet the challenges posed by the management of contracts for free impact-generating apps and other low-cost, high-volume IP assets while freeing the time for its innovation management personnel for pursue larger opportunities.”

Ed Maughfling, Customer Success at e-lucid, believes that the launch of CYENS’ licensing storefront marks a significant milestone for e-lucid: “CYENS are our first EU customer to launch and we hope to see many more organisations from Europe engaging with express licensing in the near future.” Jose Fernandez, Product Lead at e-lucid, added: “We are really pleased to welcome CYENS and are looking forward to working with an organisation that is keen to make the most e-lucid’s unique features to maximise their impact and reach a wider audience.”

About e-Lucid

e-lucid was conceived at UCL Business (UCLB), the Technology Transfer Office University College London, in response to the challenges it faced in managing large numbers of IP licence requests.

Now, over 20 publicly-funded, research-intensive organisations from across the UK, USA and now Europe are subscribed to its hosted services.

About CYENS

CYENS Centre of Excellence is a joint venture of three public universities of Cyprus – University of Cyprus, Cyprus University of Technology, and Open University of Cyprus, the Municipality of Nicosia, and two renowned international partners, Max Planck Institute for Informatics, Germany, and, University College London, United Kingdom. CYENS is funded by the EU’s Horizon 2020 and the Government of the Republic of Cyprus. For more information visit https://www.cyens.org.cy/ 

Contact 

Dr Olga Shvarovao.shvarova@cyens.org.cy+357 22747575

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1774630/CYENS_Centre_of_Excellence_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cyens-centre-of-excellence-is-the-first-eu-organisation-to-launch-an-elucid-tool-for-express-licensing-301739466.html

