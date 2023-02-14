app-menu Social mobile

Cypress.io Announces the Appointment of New Board Member, Former MongoDB CEO, Max Schireson

Febbraio 14, 2023

ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Cypress.io, the next-generation front-end testing framework for modern web applications, is excited to announce the addition of Max Schireson to its board of directors. Schireson brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the technology industry to Cypress.io, and is a valuable addition to the board.

Schireson is a seasoned technology executive with more than 20 years of experience in the industry and is currently an Operating Partner at Battery Ventures, an investor in Cypress.io. Previously, Schireson was the CEO of MongoDB, the leading open-source database company. Under his leadership, the company grew its sales 30x, grew the team by 15x, raised over $230 million in funding, and established MongoDB as the most widely used NoSQL database.

“We are thrilled to welcome Max to our board,” said Drew Lanham, CEO of Cypress.io. “Max has demonstrated repeated success in scaling organizations to meet the demands of their global, technical customer bases. I’m confident Cypress.io will benefit from Max’s experience during the next stage of our growth journey.”

Establishing and maintaining growth momentum is something Schireson understands deeply from his career building developer-centric products and services. “I am honored to join the board of such an innovative and fast-growing company,” he said. “I look forward to working with the team at Cypress.io to help drive the company’s continued success.”

About Cypress.io

Cypress.io is a venture-backed SaaS company based in Atlanta that has created the next generation of test automation tools for developers working on the modern web. The company was founded in 2015 and has raised $54.9M in capital, including a $40M Series B financing in December 2020.

https://www.cypress.io

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cypressio-announces-the-appointment-of-new-board-member-former-mongodb-ceo-max-schireson-301744194.html

