app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Cytiva and Pall Life Sciences complete integration to create a global innovation and solutions leader in biotechnology

Maggio 2, 2023

AMERSHAM, United Kingdom, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Cytiva and the life sciences business of Pall Corporation have completed their integration and are now united as one business under the Cytiva brand. With nearly 16 000 associates in 40 countries, and more than 300 years’ heritage of trusted expertise, the new Cytiva supports customers in solving major biotechnology challenges and plays a critical role in advancing and accelerating therapeutics for the benefit of patients everywhere.

In January 2023, the life sciences business of Pall separated from Pall Corporation. Pall’s biotech portfolio is now a product family in Cytiva’s bioprocess business. The Pall medical portfolio will remain a market brand and part of Cytiva. Pall Corporation continues to operate as a Danaher operating company serving customers across a wide range of industrial applications.

Emmanuel Ligner, Danaher Group Executive, President and CEO of Cytiva, says: “The biotechnology industry is at the start of a new era. New modalities are emerging, there is greater emphasis on local manufacturing, and we are accelerating the adoption of digital solutions. Our customers need a partner that can meet them at every part of their process. Uniting Cytiva and the life sciences business of Pall gives us the focus, expertise, and talent to help our customers discover, develop, and deliver the next generation of novel therapeutics.”

Cytiva’s now expanded and differentiated portfolio will better enable customers to accelerate therapeutics from discovery to delivery. The portfolio now includes industry-leading product brands including Allegro, Supor, iCELLis, Kleenpak, and Pegasus, in addition to ÄKTA, Amersham, Biacore, FlexFactory, HyClone, MabSelect, Sefia, Whatman, Xcellerex, and Xuri*.

Meet Cytiva’s leadership team here.

For additional video assets, please contact Cytiva.

*Allegro, Supor, iCELLis, Kleenpak, Pegasus, ÄKTA, Amersham, Biacore, FlexFactory, HyClone, MabSelect, Sefia, Whatman, Xcellerex, and Xuri are trademarks of Global Life Solutions USA LLC or an affiliate doing business as Cytiva.

About CytivaAt Cytiva, our mission is to advance and accelerate the development of therapeutics. With nearly 16 000 associates in more than 40 countries, we’re driven to use our expertise and talent to achieve better flexibility, capacity, and efficiency for our customers. Our broad and deep portfolio of tools and technologies, global scale, and best-in-class service provides critical support from discovery to delivery, for customers spanning researchers, emerging biotech, large-scale biopharma and contract manufacturers. Learn more at cytiva.com

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2066429/Cytiva_President_and_CEO_Emmanuel_Ligner.mp4 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cytiva-and-pall-life-sciences-complete-integration-to-create-a-global-innovation-and-solutions-leader-in-biotechnology-301812184.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

VOLPI ROSSE MENARINI, SI APRONO LE PORTE DELL’EUROPA

La formazione fiorentina si qualifica all’Eurocup 3 vincendo il tournement in Francia E’ la prim…

Certif-ID raises €1.6 million in Seed Funding to digitise skilled manpower recruitment

Certif-ID plans to use the funds for further development of the technology platform and further e…

Costruire Data center orientati al futuro con innovazioni verdi, semplici, intelligenti e affidabili (VSIA)

– MONACO, 28 aprile 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei ha ospitato il Global Data Center Facility Summi…

Intervento del dott. Vittorio Sorge, Vice Direttore Generale di Banca Popolare di Puglia e Basilicata

(Adnkronos) – A partire dal prossimo 8 maggio la Banca Popolare di Puglia e Basilicata utilizzerà…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl