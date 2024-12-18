Daiki Announces Launch of AI Registry to Streamline AI Risk Management and Regulatory Compliance

18 Dicembre 2024

VIENNA, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — DAIKI GmbH, an AI governance and compliance solutions provider based in Vienna, has announced the launch of its AI Registry. This innovative tool provides companies a straightforward way to manage their AI systems and comply with AI regulations, including the forthcoming EU AI Act.

Daiki’s AI Registry simplifies documenting and overseeing AI systems within organizations. It addresses the growing need for a comprehensive solution that tracks planned or deployed AI systems and ensures they meet current legal and regulatory standards. The AI Registry is designed for all businesses working with AI, whether they are users of popular AI models or developers of custom systems.

The AI Registry from Daiki enables companies to create a detailed catalog of the AI systems and models their team uses or develops by using auto-filled templates for common models or creating their own. Once completed, companies receive feedback from Daiki with concrete obligations and recommendations for quality management through automatic benchmarking and expert compliance review. Companies receive a trustworthiness score and digital badge upon successful verification.

Key Benefits of Daiki’s AI Registry:

1. Comprehensive AI Risk & Compliance Overview: Streamlines the organization, documentation, and monitoring of all AI systems and models an organization uses, making it easier to manage and track the risks associated with AI deployment.

2. Regulatory Compliance: Assists organizations in ensuring compliance with regulations like the EU AI Act, addressing requirements like record-keeping, transparency, human oversight, and data governance.

3. Credibility & Trustworthiness: Provides a trustworthiness score and digital badge, a transparent way for organizations to demonstrate their credibility and commitment to responsible AI usage.

“The AI Registry is an easy-to-use entry into AI management and governance. With its automated, privacy-friendly benchmarking, it creates trust in AI and lays the foundation for successful AI products,” commented Daiki Co-Founder and COO Jona Boeddinghaus.

With the rapid advancement and integration of AI technologies in business operations, maintaining oversight and adhering to regulatory requirements has only become more complex. Daiki’s AI registry provides a robust platform to resolve these challenges, offering a structured approach that mitigates the risk of non-compliance and enhances operational transparency.

By leveraging Daiki’s AI Registry and AI Quality Management System, all organizations, including those categorized as deployers and providers of high-risk AI systems under the EU AI Act, can effectively prepare to meet regulatory standards such as the EU AI Act and ISO 42001. The launch of the AI Registry marks an important milestone in Daiki’s mission to simplify and enable responsible AI deployment.

About DaikiDaiki is an artificial intelligence startup based in Vienna. Daiki’s SaaS platform combines AI, legal, and ethics expertise, enabling companies to successfully implement AI-based projects while ensuring compliance with industry-specific, local, and international standards.

For more information, visit https://dai.ki

Media ContactJulia HarrisonMarketing & Communications ManagerDAIKI GmbHpress@dai.ki+43 677 63747620

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2583344/DAIKI_GmbH_1.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2583345/DAIKI_GmbH_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/daiki-announces-launch-of-ai-registry-to-streamline-ai-risk-management-and-regulatory-compliance-302334080.html