Daniels Manufacturing Corporation Acquires MCD-Tools GmbH

3 Luglio 2024

ORLANDO, Fla., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Daniels Manufacturing Corporation® (DMC®) is proud to announce the successful acquisition of MCD-Tools GmbH, a leading tool distribution and repair company based near Frankfurt, Germany. DMC’s acquisition of MCD-Tools allows DMC to form DMC Europe GmbH in order to provide a direct presence in the European market. DMC’s investment into a direct presence in Europe reinforces its commitment to offer the very best quality, service, and pricing to its European customers. Integrating the expertise and local resources of MCD-Tools allows DMC to more effectively serve its European customers within the aerospace, defense, rail, and other various markets.

The acquisition will ultimately allow DMC to provide solutions and strengthen customer relationships more than ever via faster lead times, local technical support from DMC employees, and the best possible pricing on DMC’s industry leading mil-spec tooling.

Erik Francoforte, General Manager of DMC, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “This strategic move aligns with our commitment to providing world-class tooling solutions to our customers globally. By combining our strengths, and nurturing MCD-Tools’ established relationships, we are well-positioned to exceed the expectations of our European customers and further solidify our position as a leader in the mil-spec tooling industry.”

About Daniels Manufacturing Corporation (DMC):

DMC is a globally recognized provider of precision tooling and manufacturing solutions, catering to various industries requiring high-reliability electrical systems. With a steadfast commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, DMC has earned a reputation as a trusted partner for companies seeking reliable and advanced tooling solutions.

For more information about DMC, please visit www.dmctools.com

