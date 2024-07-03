app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Daniels Manufacturing Corporation Acquires MCD-Tools GmbH

3 Luglio 2024

ORLANDO, Fla., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Daniels Manufacturing Corporation® (DMC®) is proud to announce the successful acquisition of MCD-Tools GmbH, a leading tool distribution and repair company based near Frankfurt, Germany. DMC’s acquisition of MCD-Tools allows DMC to form DMC Europe GmbH in order to provide a direct presence in the European market. DMC’s investment into a direct presence in Europe reinforces its commitment to offer the very best quality, service, and pricing to its European customers. Integrating the expertise and local resources of MCD-Tools allows DMC to more effectively serve its European customers within the aerospace, defense, rail, and other various markets.

The acquisition will ultimately allow DMC to provide solutions and strengthen customer relationships more than ever via faster lead times, local technical support from DMC employees, and the best possible pricing on DMC’s industry leading mil-spec tooling.

Erik Francoforte, General Manager of DMC, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “This strategic move aligns with our commitment to providing world-class tooling solutions to our customers globally. By combining our strengths, and nurturing MCD-Tools’ established relationships, we are well-positioned to exceed the expectations of our European customers and further solidify our position as a leader in the mil-spec tooling industry.”

About Daniels Manufacturing Corporation (DMC):

DMC is a globally recognized provider of precision tooling and manufacturing solutions, catering to various industries requiring high-reliability electrical systems. With a steadfast commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, DMC has earned a reputation as a trusted partner for companies seeking reliable and advanced tooling solutions.

For more information about DMC, please visit www.dmctools.com

Media Contact: ryant@dmctools.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2449009/DMC_Europe2_01_Logo.jpg

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

Geek+ and Körber accelerate e-commerce warehouse operations at Hawesko Group

03 Luglio 2024
DUSSELDORF, Germany, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Geekplus, the global leader in mobile robot and…

Vito Gargano, Csad srl: “La Regione Puglia al fianco dei neolaureati. Fondamentale l’orientamento per i Master di alta formazione”

03 Luglio 2024
(Adnkronos) – Il direttore dell’ente di formazione barese spiega le politiche di un territorio a …

Amflow, nuovo produttore di mountain bike elettriche, approda a Eurobike 2024 e presenta la sua prima, rivoluzionaria bicicletta alimentata da DJI Avinox

03 Luglio 2024
Rider appassionati ed esperti di tecnologia si sono uniti per integrare un sistema motore potente…

Cell Impact adds sealing as a new part of production process

03 Luglio 2024
KARLSKOGA, Sweden, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cell Impact continues to develop its production p…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI