DAS Solar N-type modules awarded French carbon footprint

Aprile 6, 2023

QUZHOU, China, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, DAS Solar N-type modules passed the French carbon footprint ECS certification, which enhances low-carbon and globalization.

French carbon footprint ECS certification is the authoritative certification requirement issued by French Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) for photovoltaic products with a capacity of 100KW or above that enter the French market. All enterprises participating in photovoltaic module bidding projects in the French market must provide certification for “Simplified Carbon Emissions Assessment”, also known as the “Carbon Footprint” certification.

TÜV Nord has conducted rigorous verification and examination on the ECS certification of the modules produced by DAS Solar. DAS Solar obtained the ECS successfully marking effective control of greenhouse gas emissions throughout the module lifecycle with outstanding product performance. As per the reports, the lowest carbon emission of DAS Solar N-type modules is only 420 kg CO2/kWp. The ECS not only realizes the environmentally friendly but also helps to further expand into the French and European markets, which provides a solid foundation for DAS Solar to implement the globalization strategy.

Since being founded in 2018, DAS Solar has adhered to environmentally friendly, low-carbon, and sustainable development. As a top-tier N-type brand, DAS Solar products have widely applied in TOPCon 3.0 technology, continuously leading the development and iteration of advanced technologies in the photovoltaic market. In the future, DAS Solar will continue to implement the green and low-carbon concept, and promote intelligent manufacturing of environmentally friendly. DAS Solar is committed to steadily advancing on zero carbon and achieving ecological benefits.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/das-solar-n-type-modules-awarded-french-carbon-footprint-301791328.html

