DataTracks Rainbow ESEF Rolls Out Groundbreaking Update to Transform PDF Annual Report Creation

26 Marzo 2024

AMSTERDAM and LONDON, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — DataTracks, a leader in financial reporting and regulatory compliance software solutions, is ecstatic to announce its most recent platform update, DataTracks Rainbow ESEF, which has the potential to redefine the ESEF reporting of the annual report in XHTML format by taking the PDF as input. This significant update with cutting-edge features focuses on minimal processing time in carrying the XBRL tags from one period to another and handling subsequent draft edits, thereby improving the overall user experience while retaining the ‘glossy’ element of PDF input.

Highlights of the DataTracks Rainbow ESEF update:

A Dedication to Excellence

Pramodh Vittal, Senior Vice President of Product Design at DataTracks, shares his enthusiasm: “The latest update from Rainbow ESEF underscores our steadfast dedication to providing cutting-edge regulatory compliance solutions that prioritise user needs. We recognise the time, effort, and audit demands faced by listed companies when preparing compliance reports. Our innovative features directly address these challenges, setting a new standard for efficiency while maintaining our capability to faithfully replicate the intricate design from PDF input.”

Where to Find These Innovations

These exciting new features are now accessible to all DataTracks Rainbow ESEF users. Existing customers can dive into these updates via their current platform logins. In contrast, prospective customers are encouraged to discover the Rainbow ESEF advantage by contacting our sales team.

About Rainbow ESEF

As a premier provider of software solutions tailored for compliance report preparation, Rainbow ESEF is dedicated to pioneering innovation, elevating user experiences, and achieving compliance excellence. Serving a global clientele, Rainbow ESEF empowers companies around the world to fulfil their regulatory obligations with unmatched efficiency and accuracy.

About DataTracks

For 19 years, DataTracks has successfully provided compliance reporting products and services to companies worldwide. The experts at DataTracks help companies convert their financial statements to XBRL, iXBRL, HTML, XHTML, and XML formats. They also offer various other regulatory solutions, such as AIFMD, FATCA, Solvency II, CRD IV, and MiFID II, to help EU-listed companies meet compliance requirements with regulators like ESMA, EIOPA, EBA, etc.

The professionals at the company are well-versed in the ESEF and UKSEF taxonomies. With experience in preparing over 400,000 compliance reports for over 28,000+ clients in 26 countries, DataTracks is an ideal partner for error-free ESEF reporting. And offers similar services for filing with regulators such as the SEC in the United States, HMRC in the United Kingdom, Revenue Ireland in Ireland, CIPC in South Africa, ACRA in Singapore, SSM in Malaysia, and MCA in India.

For more information, visit https://www.datatracks.com/eu/.

