Dawn Health and Novartis Launch Cora BC for Breast Cancer Support

5 Febbraio 2025

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Receiving a breast cancer diagnosis is a life-changing moment, and the journey through treatment can often feel overwhelming. From managing complex therapies and coping with side effects to staying connected with healthcare providers, patients face significant challenges every day. To help address these challenges, Dawn Health is proud to introduce Cora BC in collaboration with Novartis, a transformative app designed to support all breast cancer patients and their loved ones irrespective of their stage or treatment throughout their journey.

Cora BC provides patients with tools to track their health, offering clarity and insight into their experiences. By completing regular health check-ins and visualizing progress through intuitive graphs, users can better understand their journey and feel more in control. The app will include personalized reminders for medication intake and appointments, empowering patients to build and maintain the habits and routines that matter most to improve their ability to adhere to these multi-year treatments.

Recognizing that every patient’s journey is unique, Cora BC delivers curated, personalized content tailored to each individual patient’s needs and experiences. From addressing common concerns to providing actionable advice, the app ensures patients have access to meaningful information when they need it most. Beyond education, Cora BC will help users stay organized by enabling diary entries and preparing for consultations, enabling more productive and informed discussions with healthcare professionals.

“Cora BC is more than a tool—it’s a step toward better care,” said Alexander Mandix Hansen, CEO of Dawn Health. “By partnering with Novartis, we’re ensuring breast cancer patients have access to the resources and support they need to feel seen, heard, and empowered to achieve the best possible outcomes. This app reflects our shared commitment to innovation and patient-centric care.”

Launching first in Germany and soon expanding to the UK, Canada, Australia, and other markets, Cora BC brings an accessible and empowering solution to many patients. While the app is not intended to provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment recommendations, it serves as a powerful resource to organize care and strengthen communication between patients and their healthcare providers.

This launch builds on the successful collaboration between Dawn Health and Novartis, following the development of Ekiva MS and Ekiva PNH, and underscores the potential of digital health to transform chronic care. For more information about Cora BC, visit www.cora-bc.com.

About Dawn Health

Dawn Health is a global leader in digital health, specializing in the development of software as medical device (SaMD) and digital therapeutics (DTx). Accelerating the launch of digital solutions to market, the Dawn Health product platform drives innovation to change the lives of people with chronic conditions. It is via close partnerships with the life science industry that Dawn Health creates digital health products that transform patient care through an empathic and human-centric approach.

