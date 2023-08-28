Agosto 28, 2023

– TAIYUAN, China, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Provincial People’s Government of north China’sShanxi, produces an immersive experience TV Program to tell the Legendary Story of “Shanxi Merchants” of the Century.

‘Deep in Shanxi with Rees: Shanxi Merchants’, was officially launched recently online globally. The program has six episodes, each of which lasts about seven minutes.

Through the experiential, immersive and ongoing exploration by Rees, a British “post-95” young man, the program goes deep into Pingyao Ancient City, Qiao Family Compound and other historical sites to tell the legendary story of the century-old Shanxi Merchants and explore the meaning behind the Shanxi merchants’ exchange firms for exchange and transfer of money, Shanxi merchants’ residential compounds, customs and cultures.

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oBYvkhTD0iQ

