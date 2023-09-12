app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Dekang’s Innovative Products – DKiss Menthol Flavor Roll-on for Cigarettes & Smokeless Nicotine Inhaler to be Debuted Globally at InterTabac 2023 in Germany

Settembre 12, 2023

DORTMUND, Germany, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dekang Biotech Co., Ltd. (“Dekang”), a pioneer in the vaping industry, is gearing up for the InterTabac 2023, a renowned industry fair that runs from September 14-16 in Dortmund, Germany. At booth 2.B18, Dekang will introduce two products that are making their global debut, offering unique solutions to enhance the nicotine experience while prioritizing environmental responsibility.

Dekang’s first breakthrough is the DKiss Menthol Flavor Roll-On, set to transform the smoking experience in several ways. It is the easiest way to flavor the cigarettes. The DKiss Menthol Flavor Roll-On is distinguished by its innovative roll-on design, ensuring a clean and convenient application process while allowing users to adjust the intensity based on their preferences.

The DKiss Menthol Flavor Roll-On caters to a diverse audience by offering a wide range of flavor options, including those tailored for individuals sensitive to cigarette odors. This product effectively eradicates cigarette odors and bad breath caused by smoking, serving as a discreet solution for smokers. Mint enthusiasts will appreciate the refreshing mint flavor variant as it cleverly balances the taste of the cigarette and the unpleasant smell it creates, making it an ideal choice for menthol cigarette lovers.

Dekang’s second groundbreaking product — the DKiss Smokeless Nicotine Inhaler — offers a smoke-free supplement to traditional smoking and vaping. This product serves as a nicotine delivery system (ENDS), providing users with a satisfying nicotine experience without the harmful effects of traditional smoking and vaping.

Distinguished by its non-contact heating technology, the DKiss Smokeless Nicotine Inhaler sets itself apart from electronic vapes, ensuring a safer and smoother experience. Designed as a reduced-risk product, it minimizes the health risks, offering a responsible supplement for nicotine users.

The DKiss Smokeless Nicotine Inhaler produces no smoke, making it suitable for use in any setting without impacting the environment or bystanders. Also, users can select from a wide range of flavors, allowing them to customize their nicotine experience.

For more information about Dekang, please visit www.dekangbio.com, or contact us at e-juice@dekangbio.com or +86-755-27567890.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2208037/DKiss_Menthol_Flavor_Roll_On.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2208038/DKiss_Smokeless_Nicotine_Inhaler.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dekangs-innovative-products—dkiss-menthol-flavor-roll-on-for-cigarettes–smokeless-nicotine-inhaler-to-be-debuted-globally-at-intertabac-2023-in-germany-301924363.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Presale for the Custom Version of the PulseQ AC Lite: Customize Electric Vehicle Journey with TOPDON

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The presale for the custom version of the PulseQ…

AXA lancia il Manifesto “Perché il futuro dovrebbe essere un rischio?” per raccontare il proprio contributo ad una vita più sicura e inclusiva

(Milano, 12 settembre 2023) – • In un mondo in continua evoluzione e alle prese con nuovi rischi,…

RBSL AWARDS £6M SUBCONTRACT TO QUANTIC THISTLE FOR NEXT GENERATION SENSORS ON CHALLENGER 3

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — An £6m subcontract has been awarded to …

Exness monthly trading volume reaches record-breaking $4.5 trillion

– LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Multi-asset broker Exness has reported a reco…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl