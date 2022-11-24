app-menu Social mobile

DEKRA Positioned for the Future Thanks to Focus on Safety, Security and Sustainability

Novembre 24, 2022

STUTTGART, Germany, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — DEKRA is managing to successfully withstand the economic and political upheaval in the crisis-ridden year 2022. The global expert organization expects to achieve sales of almost 3.7 billion euros this year, an increase of about 5%. “Thanks to our strong market position and the ongoing trend for greater safety, security, and sustainability, we remain on our growth target,” said Stan Zurkiewicz, who has been DEKRA CEO and Chairman of the Management Board since April 2022. The focus is on leveraging opportunities for growth in areas with great potential going forward, such as future mobility, cyber security, and sustainability. For the DEKRA boss, one particular area of interest will be the creation of a hydrogen economy. “If we want to accelerate the transition towards a hydrogen-based future, we will need to step up investments in hydrogen infrastructure and establish a comprehensive regulatory framework to assure safe adoption of the technology,” explains Zurkiewicz. “Then green hydrogen will be able to play a key role in combating climate change thanks to its wide range of potential applications.” The DEKRA CEO is also aiming to realize the digital transformation of DEKRA’s service portfolio, all while ensuring customers’ needs are placed front and center. This is how the expert organization will become the global partner for a safe, secure, and sustainable world.

