Delta Demonstrates How its AI-Enabled Solutions Foster Intelligent Industries and Sustainable Energy Transition at Hannover Messe 2025

HANNOVER, Germany, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Delta, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, highlighted today at Hannover Messe 2025 a versatile set of AI-driven smart manufacturing, energy infrastructure, and data centre solutions. These include, the award-winning D-Bot series cobots, featuring advanced cognitive capabilities and integration with NVIDIA Omniverse to develop next-generation digital twins; and DeltaGrid®, the AI-enabled energy management platform to optimize efficiency in the energy infrastructure supporting energy transition.

Shan-Shan Guo, Delta’s Chief Brand Officer, said, “Investments in both AI and public infrastructure are accelerating across the EMEA region. In the meantime, sustainability is even more important than ever. Our customers seek industrial solutions that can deliver both efficiency and resilience. Delta’s expertise in energy-efficient data centre infrastructure and AI-enabled solutions for smart manufacturing and energy management will empower businesses to unleash AI’s potential while achieving their sustainability goals.”

Dalip Sharma, President and General Manager, Delta Electronics EMEA, said, “Our solutions are significantly contributing to the development of smart manufacturing and logistics, e-mobility, smart energy grids, and data centers across EMEA. For example, over 30,000 of our high-efficiency charging systems are supporting more than half a million AGVs for a world-leading e-commerce enterprise while our PCS1500 series power conditioning systems are supporting a large-scale BESS project in the Netherlands. We look forward to collaborating even further with our partners at Hannover Messe 2025 to build an intelligent and sustainable future for the next-generation.”

Delta offers reliable solutions to address the growing demands of modern data centres for reliability, efficiency, and scalability, such as the Xubus Edge, which offers ruggedized outdoor units providing high-availability infrastructure for mission critical applications. For high-density data centres, Delta offers the Modulon DPH 500kVA Series UPS, a modular UPS with industry-leading power density (50kW per module) in a compact 3U space, ensuring high availability and manageability. Delta also presents its high-efficiency server power shelves, designed to deliver optimized efficiency and reliable power supply for AI factories and NVIDIA accelerated computing infrastructure.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices) for 14 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for 4 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 7 consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.delta-emea.com

