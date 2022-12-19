Delta Unveils its New Customer Experience Center for Data Center Solutions

Dicembre 19, 2022

SOEST, Germany, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, is unveiling a new Customer Experience Center for its Data Center and Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) solutions in Soest, Germany. Covering an area of 500m², the facility supports multiple-MW power and testing capacity. This allows the facility to fulfil any testing and qualifying requirement ranging from enterprise data center to megawatt colocation data center applications, making it ideal for hosting product demonstrations, as well as validation and training sessions. The design, construction, and operation of the Customer Experience Center is compliant with international safety standards, while tests are fully automated and controlled to reach the highest level of reliability. With its professional engineering team, the Customer Experience Center offers repositories of knowledge and resource talent for multiple organisations across the EMEA region.

“According to certain market research data, the data center market in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.53% during 2022-2027 by investments[1],” said Rakesh Mukhija, Head of Mission Critical Infrastructure Solutions (MCIS) at Delta EMEA. “The need for data centers, ranging from enterprise level to colocation level, is rapidly increasing. We support our customers in building customized, reliable, flexible, manageable, and energy-efficient data centers with Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) aiming at lower than 1.5 by offering our data center infrastructure solutions. The new Customer Experience Center serves as the perfect showcase for our solution with Delta’s technical leadership and competency, and we are excited to unveil this new facility.”

Demonstration and Showcase Facilities

In the Customer Experience Center, Delta presents customers and partners with a wide range of highly-reliable and energy-efficient data center solutions. They can experience the quality and reliability of the solutions offered by Delta, including AC UPSs ranging from 1kVA single phase to 1000kVA three phase with single/parallel systems, batteries, Busway system, IT racks and its accessories, single rack data center solutions, distribution cabinets and lithium-ion batteries.

Qualification and Acceptance

The Customer Experience Center is also equipped to perform qualification or acceptance testing with its megawatt test facilities. Field application tests (FAT) can be conducted up to 2.4 MW, while all tests are compliant with DIN EN 62040 to ensure the highest standard of safety. Power can be scaled up to 3.6 MW to create high power applications under real working conditions in a professional environment, such as a megawatt level colocation data center. The installation enables all switching operations to fulfil diverse customer demands, while providing fully automated control combined with perfect visualisation effects.

Training and Certification

The facility offers training and certification for its own staff as well as partners. With the on-site facilities, it can create extreme scenarios as a proof point of the efficiency, reliability and durability of its UPS solutions. For customers new to Delta’s solutions, demonstrations help to build trust in the capabilities of its solutions and increase the level of awareness for its data center and UPS solutions.

Christian Ferber, Data Center Architect, Mission Critical Infrastructure Solutions at Delta EMEA, added, “Unique to the industry, the Customer Experience Center acts as a proof point of our solutions’ performance, reliability and suitability for a wide range of our customers’ data center requirements. It validates Delta’s position as a leader in the EMEA for sales and customer support, while demonstrating that Delta is a reliable and competent partner for their data center business and operation. The fully functional Experience Center provides customers and partners with a central location equipped with cutting-edge equipment, technologies, and expertise to help meet data centers’ rapidly evolving power and infrastructure requirements.” We welcome you to contact our local sales team and schedule a visit to our state-of-the-art Customer Experience Center.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of the Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices (DJSI) for 12 consecutive years. In 2021, Delta was also recognized by CDP with leadership level ratings for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain.

Europe Data Center Market – Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027

