DermRays Amazon Black Friday Event Offers Best Deals of the Year

20 Novembre 2024

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — This Black Friday, DermRays brings its highly anticipated sale to Amazon, offering up to 20% off across major Amazon sites, including the U.S., France, Germany, and Japan, from November 21 to December 2, 2024. As DermRays’ biggest sale of the year, this promotion is the perfect chance to secure the industry-leading hair removal devices at their lowest prices.

Why DermRays V6S Is a Game-Changer in Hair Removal

The DermRays V6S has redefined at-home laser hair removal, especially for users with darker skin tones, a market where safe and effective options are limited. Leveraging 1064nm laser technology-widely recognized as the gold standard in professional aesthetics. DermRays provides an effective solution with the precision of salon-grade technology in the comfort of home. This advanced laser ensures safer, more effective hair reduction for a broad range of skin tones, setting it apart as the only at-home device specifically designed for deeper skin tones.

Top Fashion Magazines Recommend DermRays

DermRays has received high praise in prominent fashion magazines for its effectiveness and safety. One review of the V6S states, “I’ve always been cautious with hair removal since my dark skin tone, and the V6S has been the first product I found on the market that is perfect for me. No irritation, and my hair growth has slowed down significantly.” For more details, see the full review in The Laser Hair Removal Guide for Dark Skin.

Similarly, the V8S model has impressed users seeking easy, effective hair removal. “After two months of using DermRays, I’m seeing a decrease in hair regrowth, which is promising for long-term results,” says one user. Full details are available in The 10 Best Laser Hair-Removal Devices to Shop on Amazon.

Take advantage of DermRays’ Amazon Black Friday sale to experience premium, clinic-grade hair removal at home. Feel free to contact us if you have any questions by email: support@dermrays.com

