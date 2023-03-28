app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

DESelect Launches ‘Engage’ Platform to Combat Marketing Fatigue

Marzo 28, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Amid a macro environment where marketing teams must increasingly scrutinize spend, DESelect, the leading Salesforce Marketing Cloud partner, announced the launch of its Engage platform, designed to maximize the impact of every communication sent to each individual contact and defend against marketing fatigue.

DESelect Engage gives marketers the tools to control saturation through rule-based messaging prioritization and real-time insights into how, when, and where subscribers receive communications based on campaign and contact type. These insights inform marketers of who is at-risk of oversaturation, as well as opportunities to further engage undersaturated contacts.

With audience saturation control, email campaigns more effectively reach and convert potential customers, rather than driving contacts to unsubscribe and mark content as spam. Self-controlled campaigns further help organizations maintain compliance with major government regulations such as GDPR and the CAN-SPAM Act. These improved customer experiences ultimately lead to increased ROI on marketing outreach efforts.

“DESelect has always been about empowering marketing teams with the tools to optimize personalization,” said Jonathan van Driessen, CTO and Co-Founder of DESelect. “Engage defends organizations against costly unsubscribes and spam complaints that eliminate further revenue opportunities.”

“As organizations grapple with economic uncertainty, Engage primes each potential customer for action with only the most relevant campaigns, maximizing the impact of every dollar, euro, or pound spent on outreach.”

To give marketers ultimate control over campaign prioritization, Engage offers two triage modes. Users can saturate based on custom rules for both contact and campaign types, empowering teams to test different combinations for truly personalized experiences.

“We designed Engage to help modern marketers navigate their complex, modern omnichannel strategies in a way that primes subscribers for great customer experiences rather than annoyance,” said Anthony Lamot, CEO and Co-Founder of DESelect. “Engage makes sure the right people see the right messages, the right number of times.”

Learn how DESelect Engage can help you prioritize your omnichannel campaigns and defend against marketing fatigue.

About DESelect

DESelect is an official Salesforce Marketing Cloud partner offering the leading marketing enablement platforms on the Salesforce AppExchange. Fortune 500 leaders and mid-sized businesses leverage DESelect’s intuitive drag-and-drop solutions to help marketing teams control audience saturation, segment audiences, and power highly personalized campaigns without code or technical assistance. Founded in 2019, DESelect has offices in Antwerp, Belgium; and Austin, Texas.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deselect-launches-engage-platform-to-combat-marketing-fatigue-301783416.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Glion Institute of Higher Education lancia il nuovo corso di laurea in Luxury Business per leadership di alto livello

MONTREUX, Svizzera, 28 marzo 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Il Glion Institute of Higher Education ha annun…

REbuild 2023: l’efficienza energetica della casa ne aumenta il valore fino al 40%

(Adnkronos) – Il 9 e 10 maggio, presso il Centro Congressi di Riva del Garda, torna l’evento che …

Seegene ha dichiarato di aver intenzione di condividere le tecnologie PCR sindromiche per prevenire le pandemie future

SEUL, Corea del Sud, 28 marzo 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Seegene Inc. (KQ096530), azienda leader nella …

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl