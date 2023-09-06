app-menu Social mobile

DESTINIA REVOLUTIONISES THE SALE OF TOURISM SERVICES WITH AI

Settembre 6, 2023

Search engines are evolving, spurring a paradigm shift in the online travel agency business.

MADRID, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Many years ago, Amuda Goueli foresaw, the imminent demise of the traditional search engine in the online travel agency (OTA) sector. The restrictive way in which an online travel agency requires its clients to already know their desired travel dates and destination, was unnatural and needed to evolve.

 

 

The Destinia founder and CEO has always maintained that the future of the OTA industry would become more personalised, with recommendations based on the unique needs of each client. Clients should have something akin to their own personal travel agent, with the widest knowledge possible using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the ability to make recommendations and advise them, but with the prices, availability and speed of an online agency.

For a long time now, clients have been clamouring for an online experience that offers all the advantages of an offline experience.

Today, the future is here! On its innovative Destinia Beta platform, an ecosystem dedicated to research and development aimed at continuous evolution and growth, Destinia is introducing Desta, an AI solution designed to revolutionise the user experience of making travel arrangements.

Unlike conventional virtual assistants, which can only respond to predetermined questions, Desta adapts to the needs of the client, offering personalised suggestions for destinations, hotels and travel-related services.

During the beta phase, users can access Desta by registering at https://destinia.com/desta in order to try out its features first hand.

According to Goueli, “The traditional search engine as we know it is becoming obsolete. Artificial Intelligence is here to stay and we should take advantage of all the benefits it has to offer in order to make people’s lives better. Thanks to AI, we have finally succeeded in implementing an idea we have been visualising for many years. That future has arrived, and it is here to stay.”

Communications Department:press@destinia.comVisit our press room 

About Destinia

Destinia is one of the leading online travel agencies in Southern Europe. Founded in 2001, the company has more than two million clients, as well as a selection of more than a million hotels and 600 airlines. With more than 200 employees working in offices located in five different countries, Destinia has spent recent years immersed in an intense internationalisation process, which has enabled the company to sell in more than 90 countries to date.

Thanks to its innovative nature, the company has been a pioneer in offering trips to space, in addition to developing technology and accepting a diverse range of payment methods, including the virtual currency bitcoin and his latest project is a virtual agent “Desta” based on AI.

In 2015, Destinia created Grupo Destinia and began working in the B2B sector, making its technology and products available to third-party companies. Since then, the group has experienced exponential growth, setting new standards in the industry.

 

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iBnzTMixdRM

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/destinia-revolutionises-the-sale-of-tourism-services-with-ai-301917980.html

