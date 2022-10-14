app-menu Social mobile

DIGIDAIGAKU COMMERCIAL TO FEATURE IN SUPER BOWL LVII

– NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Limit Break announces a $6.5 million purchase of an advertisement slot to feature a DigiDaigaku commercial in Super Bowl LVII this coming February, 2023, designed to support and grow the DigiDaigaku community.  Limit Break, founded by famed mobile game creators Gabriel Leydon and Halbert Nakagawa, is known for the DigiDaigaku NFT collection it gave away in a free mint in August 2022 following its $200 million fundraising round.

The commercial will expose the DigiDaigaku project to a mass audience for the first time, and is expected to be in excess of 50 million live viewers in addition to the tens of millions watching online.  The advertisement will feature the DigiDaigaku collection in a “Web 3 Experience” designed to grow and promote the DigiDaigaku community.

Limit Break describes its approach to the DigiDaigaku commercial as a unique approach to exposing the world to the DigiDaigaku community. According to Leydon “I don’t believe anyone has done something quite like what we are planning in a Super Bowl commercial.”

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1887089/Limit_Break_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/digidaigaku-commercial-to-feature-in-super-bowl-lvii-301648870.html

