“Five Rings of Ice and Snow”, “Yellow River from Heaven”, and “No Pigeon Can Be Lost” at the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022 showed the world the romance and aesthetics of Chinese people with the digital technology. As a creator of these spectacular scenes, BLACKBOW&CO apply that digital technology to build the Long March Digital Technology Art Museum.

“Long March”, hailed as the “Red Ribbon on Earth”, has become a spiritual portal for the world to acquire more understanding and exchanges with China. A historian specializing in the Long March, Mr. Xu Zhanquan believes that the spirit of the Red Army on the Long March transcended era and national boundaries and is a wealth of knowledge shared by all nations.

The Long March Digital Technology Art Museum located next to Longdongbao Airport has been capped, and its appearance is a “Red Ribbon”. With the development of traffic construction, tourists come to Guizhou from all over the world can appreciate this Red Ribbon in the air by plane. The art museum is designed to present the red history with holographic images, virtual reality, a three-dimensional sound field, a mechanical stage, and other technologies. After completion, it will form an essential base of Long March National Cultural Park together with Zunyi Conference Site and Long March Town and promote the upgrading of Red Tourism in Guizhou.

Digital technology has explored the tremendous potential for rich tourism resources in Guizhou. Ms. Zhao Chunli, a docent at the Zhou Yiqun Martyrs Exhibition Hall, Tongren City, said that many teenagers felt challenged to understand the red stories interpreted in the traditional way. The exhibition hall is currently trying to use digital media in its work. In the next step, it will enhance its expressive force and vividly tell red stories through Douyin and VR.

Compared with the daytime, Huangguoshu Waterfall is more dazzling at night. “It’s so amazing. I used to know that Huangguoshu Waterfall is world-famous, but I hadn’t expected to see such a beautiful light show when I visited Huangguoshu scenic area at night.” Mr. Liu Zhiqiang, a tourist from Harbin, said that after his experience.

In the Night Visit to Huangguoshu Project launched by Guizhou, the giant outdoor sightseeing escalator in Asia connects the theme areas of “Mortal World” and “Wonderland”, and more than ten light and shadow experience interactions and live-action performances are interspersed. Visitors can see the wonderful and vivid weaving scenes with girls of the Bouyei nationality in the forest; they may also enjoy the special shows such as light and shadow wizards and Pandora forest, leading tourists into different mysterious Huangguoshu worlds.

In the recent ten years, Guizhou has overtake other competitors in the technology field, especially in the big data information industry. The blessing of science and technology has promoted the innovation and development of the Guizhou tourism industry.

SRT, cave 3D laser scanning technology, and “VIA FERRATA” construction technology have been applied to cave exploration and research. Researchers found that the length of Shuanghe Cave in Guizhou exceeds Clearwater Cave in Malaysia, becoming Asia’s longest cave. Technology transfer and achievements have been transformed into the introduction of the capital of 1 billion yuan for Shuanghe Cave Scenic Spot and have indirectly created economic benefits of more than 2.85 billion yuan for Shuanghe Cave and Hongguoshu Scenic Spot.

Nowadays, “scenic spots” in Guizhou are connected in series through technologies, and a new mode of “smart all-for-one tourism” can be launched simply with your mobile phone.

“I made an appointment for Xingyi Wanfenglin Scenic Spot with the platform of ‘One QR Code for Tourism in Whole Guizhou’. After scanning the QR code and entering the park, the platform will prompt the location of scenic spots, the route to scenic spots, and the location of toilets. You can feel comfortable and very convenient even if you are a newcomer.” Guiyang citizen Wang Haoran highly praised the intelligent tourism experience.

From 2014 to 2019, the proportion of total tourism revenue to GDP in Guizhou increased from 8.7% to 11.6%. Tourism has become an important pillar industry in Guizhou, and Guizhou has also become a veritable tourism province. With the gradual elimination of the impact of COVID-19 on tourism, it is estimated that there will be more than 1 billion tourists in Guizhou every year.

In recent years, Guizhou has strived to build a world-class mountain tourism destination and a first-class domestic holiday and convalescence destination. And their efforts pay off.

Guizhou is the only destination in China among the 23 must-see destinations in the world, published by National Geographic. It is the only selected region in China in the list of the best travel destinations in the world in 2020, posted by Lonely Planet. It is estimated that by 2025, the added value of tourism and related industries in Guizhou will double that of 2019, and the per capita spending regarding tourism will be in the top ranks in China.

