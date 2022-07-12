Digital Health Innovation: Affidea signs partnership with Incepto to integrate multi-AI solutions

Luglio 12, 2022

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Affidea, the largest European provider of advanced diagnostics, outpatient and cancer care services announces a strategic partnership with Incepto, supplier and creator of artificial intelligence solutions in the medical, sector. Through this partnership, Affidea will use Incepto platform to integrate and use 4 AI solutions in the field of oncology, neurology and breast in 14 centres in Portugal.

The Incepto platform offers Affidea’s doctors the access to a portfolio of AI solutions that Affidea is piloting under one single secured platform, directly integrated with its PACS/RIS infrastructure. Through this single platform, Affidea’s radiologists will be able to access and use in their daily clinical activity 4 different AI solutions focused on oncology, neurology and breast specialties, without changing any equipment or without having to integrate each AI software separately.

This solution comes with great benefits for patients and doctors:

A common vision and ambition

Over the past few years, Affidea has heavily invested in digital infrastructure and IT capabilities. With centers operating under the highest standard of quality to ensure patient safety and clinical excellence, Affidea is today the best positioned to seamlessly integrate AI in its network and embrace all the benefits expected from clinical routine usage of AI. The company has an ideal environment in terms of geographical presence, multinational clinical expertise, best technology with over 1450 pieces of equipment across 15 different healthcare markets and a team of subspecialty experts to effectively test different AI solutions. At this moment, Affidea is piloting 10 AI solutions in 10 countries within its network, allowing for further opportunitis of extending the use of Incepto platform to integrate multiple AI applications.

On its side, and with already more than 100 clinical sites using its platform , Incepto will bring to Affidea its unique expertise in integrating AI in clinical routine, both from a technical and clinical standpoint.

A strong partnership with the ambition to scale it over across Europe

After this first deployment in Portugal, Incepto and Affidea plan to accelerate the process of integrating different AI solutions in the medical centers’ workflow and to roll it out across other Affidea countries where the company is ready thanks to previous experiences.

Antoine Jomier, Incepto CEO and Co-founder

“We are very excited about the partnership with Affidea, which will mark a change of dimension for Incepto and be the first step of our ambition to generalize AI usage to all European patients. It also demonstrates that we are supporting every imaging actors including the largest groups, with all the efficiency and performance requirements that this implies. This is an essential step towards enabling the greatest number of patients to benefit from the latest applications of AI in healthcare.”

Dr Alessandro Roncacci, Senior Vice-President, Chief Medical Officer of Affidea:

“The more we advance on the road of AI implementation, the more we need to think about the complexity of integrating multiple AI solutions in a safe and compliant way, offering clear benefits to our patients and radiologists in every country. Making it simple is not easy but at Affidea, we have all the competences, experience and resources to successfully lead this journey, always with clinical excellence, safety and precision at core. I look forward to this innovative partnership with Incepto so that together we can shape the AI landscape in radiology, for the benefit of patients and doctors”.

About Incepto

With 100+ clinical sites routinely using Incepto’s platform and more than a hundred thousands patient’s exams screened by AI algorithms every month, Incepto is the leading european platform for artificial intelligence solutions for all radiology specialties. Incepto has two missions : integrate AI solutions from partner AI vendors and develop AI algorithms. On one hand, it provides the full range of technical and clinical services to integrate in clinical routine AI solutions through a unified, secure and interoperable platform. On the other hand, Incepto’s scientific and medical teams are developing artificial intelligence solutions on clinical needs not currently addressed by other AI vendors. Our goal is simple : help doctors to make full use of AI technologies to save time, improve diagnosis and ultimately build together with them a more precise and human radiology for the patient.

About Affidea Group

Affidea Group (www.affidea.com) is Europe’s largest provider of advanced imaging, outpatient and cancer treatment services. Founded in 1991, the company has 327 medical centres in 15 countries, advanced diagnostics, outpatient and cancer care services for more than 11 million patients annually. Due to its high standards in patient safety, Affidea is the most awarded provider of medical imaging services in Europe. More than half of the award-winning centres with 5-stars on the Eurosafe Wall of Stars, accredited by the European Society of Radiology in Europe, are Affidea centres. In June this year, Affidea was awarded the Diagnostic Provider of the Year Award at the HealthInvestor Awards 2022. In the past 5 years, Affidea has added almost 110 centres to its network, almost doubling the size of the Group.

