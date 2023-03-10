Digital Solutions Provider Tianyu Eyes European Payments Market in 2023

app-menu Social mobile

Marzo 10, 2023

DUSSELDORF, Germany, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tianyu Information (300205.SZ), one of the world’s largest manufacturers of smart payment terminals, aims to grow its presence in the European market following the company’s successful participation in the world’s leading retail trade fair, EuroShop, that took place between February 26 and March 2 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

“We are pleased to meet our partners at the exhibition and discuss our business plans for 2023 in Europe, as well as other regions such as Asia Pacific, MEA, North America, and Latin America,” said David Liu, VP of International Business Division at Tianyu. “Through our extensive network of regional service centers and global marketing channels, we are confident to provide excellent value and unparalleled support to help our customers achieve their goals.”

Tianyu was in the world’s Top 4 smart payment terminal players globally by market share, per a 2022 Nilson report. The company’s global expansion efforts are expected to yield full-year earnings of $9m to $13m in 2022, up to 163% YoY. The company’s growth growth is driven by enhanced supply chain management and a dual-driven domestic and international development strategy, boosting sales and revenue for its smart card and intelligent payment terminal offerings.

In addition, Tianyu also expanded its business footprint into products and solutions covering communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and more. The company offers a range of communications solutions, including eSIM solutions and telecom products such as SIM cards, Mobile Wi-Fi, Customer Premise Equipment (CPE), Passive Optical Network (PON).

The company’s main business includes services and products for the financial industry, intelligent payment terminals, and the IoT. The financial industry unit is mainly engaged in the R&D, production, and sales of financial IC cards as well as other smart card products and e-CNY products.

About Tianyu Information

Tianyu Information (www.whty.com) is a leading technology company providing comprehensive digital solutions, from fintech to smart devices, IoT, and data security. With 20+ years of experience, Tianyu is an industry leader in China’s telecom and banking smart card markets and a top-four global POS provider, dominating Asia’s POS business. The innovative R&D and strong production capabilities make it a trusted partner for businesses seeking to thrive in the digital era. With over 2,000 employees, Tianyu empowers its vision for a secure and intelligent information life for all. 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/digital-solutions-provider-tianyu-eyes-european-payments-market-in-2023-301768706.html

