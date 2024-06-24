app-menu Social mobile

/DISREGARD RELEASE: IED – ISTITUTO EUROPEO DI DESIGN/

24 Giugno 2024

We are advised by IED – ISTITUTO EUROPEO DI DESIGN that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, IED OPENS UP FOR MASTER OF ARTS: DESIGN AS A LEVER TO IMPROVE THE WORLD, issued earlier today. The release was transmitted prematurely by PR Newswire.

