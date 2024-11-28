/DISREGARD RELEASE: Risen Energy Co., Ltd/

28 Novembre 2024

– We are advised by Risen Energy Co., Ltd that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “Risen Energy wins bid to supply 210mm 650W+ PV modules to Sinopec’s green hydrogen demonstration project in Xinjiang”, issued 10-Mar-2022 over PR Newswire, as the release contained erroneous information. (Risen Energy said a revised release will be issued later today.)