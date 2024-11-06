app-menu Social mobile

DMEGC Solar Achieves First Carbon Neutral Factory, 100% Green Energy Production for Three Factories

6 Novembre 2024

– DONGYANG, China, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — DMEGC Solar Lianyungang Factory has just obtained the Certificate of ISO 14068 Organizational Carbon Neutrality Achievement Verification Statement, which is the first such certificate issued by TÜV SÜD in the photovoltaic industry. On the same day, DMEGC Solar’s three factories in Sihong, Lianyungang and Yibin also obtained the Organizational Carbon Verification Statement and Green Energy Consumption Verification Statement.

During the certification, TÜV SÜD conducted a carbon neutrality verification on the Lianyungang base according to the standards of ISO 14064-3:2019, GHG Protocol and ISO 14068:2023. The verification results show that the base has planned and taken effective emission reduction measures, and has achieved carbon neutrality by purchasing carbon credits from international voluntary emission reduction projects for full offset, becoming a veritable “Carbon Neutral Factory”.

At the same time, TÜV SÜD also conducted carbon verification and green energy consumption verification work on the three bases in Sihong, Lianyungang and Yibin in accordance with ISO 14064-3:2019 and GHG Protocol standards, covering direct emissions at the organizational level, indirect energy emissions, and emissions generated by the value chain. After verification, the above bases have achieved 100% green energy consumption.

DMEGC has set the goal of achieving carbon peak in 2030 and carbon neutrality in 2050. By continuously improving its environmental and resource management system, promoting green energy coverage, building zero-carbon factories and other practical activities, the company is setting an example for the PV industry and has been widely recognized by the market.

DMEGC Solar has established six production bases around the world, and will reach an annual production capacity of 23GW of cells and 21GW of modules within the year. In the first half of 2024, it once again entered the top 10 in module shipments, with cumulative shipments exceeding 45GW.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2549851/DMEGC_Solar_Achieves_First_Carbon_Neutral_Factory__100__Green_Energy_Production_for_Three_Factories.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dmegc-solar-achieves-first-carbon-neutral-factory-100-green-energy-production-for-three-factories-302297298.html

