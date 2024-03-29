app-menu Social mobile

DMEGC Solar’s PV Test Center obtains TÜV Rheinland certification

29 Marzo 2024

DONGYANG, China, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On March 19, DMEGC Solar received the Acknowledgement of Manufacturer’s Laboratory Competence issued by TÜV Rheinland, a global certification agency, proving its excellence in PV module R&D and quality control.

The acknowledgement is TÜV Rheinland’s comprehensive compliance review of laboratory management and technical capabilities, covering strict assessment of indicators like laboratory environment, equipment, testing capabilities and maintenance. After DMEGC Solar obtains the acknowledgement, it can directly conduct certification testing in its own laboratory according to certified standards. This will effectively shorten the certification time cycle for new products and new projects, significantly improve efficiency, and provide a better customer service experience.

DMEGC Solar PV Test Center covers an area of 5,000 square meters and has Class A+A+A+ Pulsed solar simulator, IV&EL integrated testers, ultraviolet high-temperature and high-humidity aging chambers, salt mist corrosion chamber, static and dynamic mechanical loads and other advanced equipment. Its testing capabilities cover photovoltaic material testing, product evaluation, etc. The installed capacity of the outdoor power station exceeds 100 kWp, and it can detect the generation of the power station in different application scenarios, as well as the outdoor reliability of PV modules of different materials and structures.

DMEGC Solar’s PV modules are known for their high reliability, low carbon and diversity, and have obtained certifications such as IEC 63209, SA8000, EPD and PEP passport. It is believed that the success of this testing laboratory will help it gain greater popularity in global markets.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2374356/DMEGC_Solar_s_PV_Test_Center_obtains_T_V_Rheinland_certification.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dmegc-solars-pv-test-center-obtains-tuv-rheinland-certification-302103268.html

