Documentary Life at the Yellow River Delta Wins Telly Awards

31 Maggio 2024

DONGYING, China, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At the 45th Annual Telly Awards on May 21, 2024, the international edition of the documentary Life at the Yellow River Delta from Shandong Radio and Television Station secured three prestigious awards, i.e., the Gold Winner in both the Nature & Wildlife and Videography & Cinematography categories, and Silver Winner in the Documentary: Short Form category. Among the 11 winners in the Nature & Wildlife category and the two winners in the Videography & Cinematography category, the international edition of Life at the Yellow River Delta stands as the sole representative from China, marking a significant milestone in documentary production within Shandong Province.

The international edition of the documentary Life at the Yellow River Delta is directed by China International Communications Group and co-produced by Shandong Radio and Television Station, National Geographic Channel, Dongying Radio and Television Station, and others. With nature as the main theme, the documentary focuses on rare animals to capture the touching stories of coexistence among all living things in the Yellow River Delta. By showcasing the natural beauty of the Yellow River Delta with stunning visuals and an international perspective, the documentary portrays the survival stories of first-class protected animals such as the Oriental White Stork and presents a magnificent panorama of the harmonious coexistence between the humanity and nature in the Yellow River Delta region. Currently, the Life at the Yellow River Delta (Season 2) is in production and will be released on mainstream platforms at home and abroad upon completion.

Established in 1979, the Telly Awards is the premier award recognizing excellence in video and television across various platforms, with significant global influence. The jury consists of over 200 top experts from mainstream television organizations, producers, and advertisers, and this year’s competition featured over 13,000 submissions from around the world, making it highly competitive.

Source: Shandong Radio and Television Station

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef8208d0-a641-4987-8601-7693bb9aa380