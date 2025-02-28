DOOGEE at MWC 2025: Dare Different, Powered by AI

28 Febbraio 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Meeting DOOGEE’s Innovation in Barcelona

DOOGEE’s MWC 2025 participation underscores its commitment to tech innovation and collaboration. The company invites global visitors to its booth to explore cutting-edge products and engage in discussions shaping rugged mobile technology’s future, with a series of industry’s leading designs, creativity, and technology.

DOOGEE’s Products Under the Spotlight

DOOGEE Rugged Phones: Dare Different in the Rugged Phone Industry

Doogee’s Rugged Phones Series breaks the mold. The V Max Series, ideal for outdoor adventurers and long-distance travelers, features the V Max S with a 22000mAh battery and camping lights.

In 2025, the V Max Play was introduced, the world’s first rugged phone with an integrated projector and camping light, offering multifunctionality, portability, and AI-enhanced operations.

The S200 Series appeals to game enthusiasts. With the latest 5G processing, it ensures seamless multitasking. The S200 Plus, boasting a better mecha design, 1.32” 60Hz AMOLED rear display, and enhanced AI, provides a top-notch experience whether gaming or outdoors.

The Blade GT Series is the first smart light rugged phone emphasizing lightweight. The Blade GT Ultra takes it further with a sleek design, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and customizable smart lighting.

DOOGEE Smartphones: The Most Innovative 5G Smartphones

Doogee’s Smartphone Series stands out with AI integration. The Pure Series, the industry’s high – standard quad – curved phone, has a 6.73-inch AMOLED screen, AI – AI-enhanced 8M periscope telephoto lens, and large storage. The Pure 70 Pro offers 1TB storage. The Moment Series, the first ultra-thin project smartphone, allows users to project content on any flat surface. It’s known for its silicon anode large batteries. The Note Series packs a large battery in an 8.6mm body, and the V Flip Series offers a folding design for a large-screen experience when unfolding.

DOOGEE Tablets: 13”/14” Large-screen Tablets Powered by AI

In the tablet market, DOOGEE’s 13-inch Tab E3 Pro and 14-inch Tab E3 Max are great for business, entertainment, and learning. They feature large screens, ample storage, and long-lasting batteries. The AI Tablet with the A733 AI chip offers video optimization and more. The 11-inch Doogee Go Series and 10-inch Agile Series meet diverse user needs.

DOOGEE Wearables: Your Health & Fitness Companion

In the smart wearables sector, Doogee’s products are built for adventurers and fitness enthusiasts. They combine durability, water resistance, and long battery life with health tracking and navigation. The smartwatch collection includes the D43/D43B(GPS) for fitness data, the D45B for business, and the D39B for style. All are AI-powered with features like ChatGPT-like interaction and real-time translation.

About DOOGEE

Experience tomorrow’s mobile technology at MWC 2025 with Doogee. Founded in 2009, DOOGEE specializes in rugged phones, smartphones, tablets, and smart wearables, holding 300+ patents. With global reach across 60+ countries, it ranks No.1 in rugged phones and Top 10 in Chinese cross-border e-commerce. Our rugged electronics, equipped with AI and 5G, have earned us 300 patents and a global presence in over 60 countries, with $27.6 million in sales in 2023.

