Dr. Kieran Murphy Presents Results of Clinical Trial Demonstrating Positive Effect Protecting DNA From Radiation Exposure

TORONTO, May 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Cora Therapeutics, a dynamic life sciences startup based in Toronto, proudly unveils the results of a clinical trial at the Canadian Association of Interventional Radiologists (CAIR) annual meeting in Quebec City. Dr. Kieran Murphy MD, FRCPC, FSIR, Founder, Inventor, and CMO of Cora Therapeutics, announced the efficacy of a proprietary antioxidant complex in safeguarding DNA from radiation exposure during life-saving aortic aneurysm stenting procedures guided by X-ray technology.

During these high-intensity image-guided procedures, physicians were administered the antioxidant complex as two capsules, one hour prior to exposure. The results clearly showed the treated group experiencing a significant 78% reduction in DNA breaks detected by P53 tests in their cell nucleus, surpassing expectations compared to the placebo group.

Dr. Murphy’s team has successfully demonstrated the protection of mitochondrial DNA from radiation in these subjects, marking a significant milestone in medical literature. The group given the antioxidant formulation exhibited a 54% decrease in mitochondrial DNA damage based on STAT 3 testing when compared to the placebo group. Considering that mitochondrial DNA is inherited maternally and is 13 times more vulnerable to radiation than nuclear DNA, this achievement holds tremendous promise.

The rigorous DNA analysis was conducted by two independent teams of scientists, one at Princess Margaret Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, and the other at McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. These institutions are recognized as leading academic health sciences centres in Canada. The research findings, representing a breakthrough in the field, will now undergo the peer-reviewed publication process. This antioxidant formulation has the potential to mitigate DNA breaks in patients undergoing CT scans, X-rays, mammography, angiography, dental X-rays, and could become an integral part of the daily routine for the 2 million healthcare workers worldwide who perform cardiac and angiographic interventions under X-ray guidance or work in radiology and cardiology departments.

Dr. Murphy’s previous prospective, randomized human study showcased an impressive over 90% reduction in DNA breaks among patients undergoing Nuclear Medicine bone scans. This pioneering research was published in the Journal of Vascular Interventional Radiology in 2016.

Radiation, classified as an oxidative stressor, leads to the accumulation of harmful free radicals in the body, much like air pollution, UV light, smoking, processed diets, and frequent flying. Unprotected, these deleterious free radicals infiltrate DNA, elevating the risk of DNA damage and gene mutation. However, the Halo antioxidant complex, which can be taken daily or one hour before radiation exposure, has demonstrated significant efficacy in reducing DNA breaks, as indicated by the collected data.

Halo is an antioxidant formulation that consists of carefully selected natural ingredients that comply with NHPD guidelines, ensuring maximum safety and optimal efficacy while upholding the highest standards for nutraceutical products. The patented blend of ingredients effectively neutralizes free radicals, preventing them from damaging the body’s cells. Cora Therapeutics has employed pharmaceutical-level scientific rigor to develop this innovative nutraceutical.

Halo has received clearance from Health Canada and the FDA. It is protected by four issued patents globally and has been the subject of nine peer-reviewed publications, solidifying its scientific validity and potential.

Cora Therapeutics is at the forefront of data-driven health solutions as an innovative Toronto-based company. Under the leadership of Dr. Kieran Murphy, a renowned interventional neuroradiologist, the expert team behind Halo is committed to minimizing the collateral damage caused by radiation exposure. With over 80 patents and more than 180 peer-reviewed publications to his name, Dr. Murphy is a global leader in the field of interventional neuroradiology, practicing at the University Health Network in Toronto.

The team is complemented by the esteemed scientific advisor, Dr. Mark Tarnopolsky, MD Ph.D. FRCPC, who is a frontrunner in evaluating and developing nutraceutical treatments for disorders associated with oxidative stress. These dedicated clinician-scientists are supported by a robust team of health and wellness innovators experienced in bringing revolutionary products to market.

