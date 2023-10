Dr. Wolff’s Vagisan introduces hormone-free Moisturising Cream and Moisturising Cremolum, clinically proven to soothe vaginal dryness

Ottobre 18, 2023

(Adnkronos) – HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 18 October 2023 – Many woman experiencing menopause are troubled by vaginal dryness. It can cause discomfort when sitting, standing, exercising, during urinating and even working, and can greatly impact their quality of life. In Hong Kong, every 2 out of 3 women has experienced symptoms of Vaginal Dryness1. Yet, it remains a taboo topic, making it difficult for women to discuss their intimate health concerns with family, friends, or doctors, resulting in only one-quarter of affected woman seeking treatment2.

Vaginal secretions gradually decrease as a woman ages, resulting in decreased lubrication and elasticity of the vaginal tissue. This can result in vaginal dryness and associated symptoms such as dryness, itching, burning, and pain3. Given that these symptoms closely resemble those associated with other vaginal flora issues, many women have been perplexed and resorted to over-the-counter remedies, which may exacerbate the situation2.

Symptoms of vaginal dryness can also be mistaken for poor hygiene. In fact, excessive cleansing of the intimate area with conventional soaps and vaginal douching, may risk irritating the vaginal skin and disrupt the vaginal flora, leading to worsening of the condition.

Soothing Vaginal Dryness with the right products

Dr Dawn Harper, a general practitioner in United Kingdom known for her expertise on menopause, emphasises on the importance for women suffering from vaginal dryness to use a moisturising cream with high water content and lipids which can provide lasting soothing relief for women experiencing Vaginal Dryness.

Introducing Hormone-Free Dr. Wolff’s Vagisan Moisturising Cream and Moisturising Cremolum

Dr. Wolff’s Vagisan Moisturising Cream

•Effectively relieves dryness, itching, burning and pain associated with vaginal dryness

•Contains high water content and soothing lipids, keeps skin of intimate area soft and supple

•Contains lactic acid and is thus adjusted to the healthy pH level in the vagina

•Hormone-free and can be applied intravaginally and to the external genital area

Clinically proven to relieve symptoms of vaginal dryness

Dr. Wolff’s Vagisan Moisturising Cream can not only moisturises the internal and external skin of the vagina, but also supplies it with nourishing lipids, leaving the skin of the intimate area supple and soft.

Several clinical studies have been performed with Dr. Wolff’s Vagisan Moisturising Cream, proving its efficacy and tolerability. Not only did the cream show superior efficacy as well as tolerability as compared to a water-based non-hormonal gel4, but it was statistically significantly non-inferior to a hormone-containing cream (estriol 0.1%) in terms of improvement on subjective symptoms of vaginal dryness5.

Also available as an innovative pessary for greater convenience without the use of an applicator: Dr. Wolff’s Vagisan Moisturising Cremolum

•Smooth melting pessary, forms into a cream in the vagina together with vaginal fluids

•Individually wrapped for more hygiene and convenience

•Hormone-free and can be applied intravaginally

•Free from preservatives

A Dr.Wolff’s clinical study6 also found that the Dr. Wolff’s Vagisan Moisturising Cremolum provided a long-lasting soothing effect that lasted 3 days or longer for majority of participants. It significantly improves the symptoms of dryness, itching, burning, and pain associated with vaginal dryness and provides relief from first application, allowing these women to achieve a better quality of life. Furthermore, 90% of test participants rated the moisturising cremolum as very easy or simple to use.

1 Survey Aug 2016, Vaginal Dryness, n=400 Hong Kong women (aged 41-55), conducted by AIP Global, Singapore

2 Womens’s Health Concern (2022,) https://www.womens-health-concern.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/25-WHC-FACTSHEET-VaginalDryness-NOV2022-B.pdf

3 Family Health Service (2022, February) https://www.fhs.gov.hk/english/health_info/woman/14768.html

4 Stute, P., May, T. W., Masur, C., & Schmidts-Winkler, I. M. (2015). Efficacy and safety of non-hormonal remedies for vaginal dryness: open, prospective, randomized trial. Climacteric : the journal of the International Menopause Society, 18(4), 582–589. https://doi.org/10.3109/13697137.2015.1036854

5Garcia de Arriba, S., Grüntkemeier, L., Häuser, M., May, T. W., Masur, C., & Stute, P. (2022). Vaginal hormone-free moisturising cream is not inferior to an estriol cream for treating symptoms of vulvovaginal atrophy: Prospective, randomised study. PloS one, 17(5), e0266633. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0266633

6Clinical trial over 6 weeks with n=79 postmenopausal women with vaginal dryness (https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05211505?intr=cremolum&rank=1&tab=table)

About Dr. Wolff

Founded in 1905, Dr. Wolff is one of the largest medium-sized family-owned businesses in the Germany.

The Dr. Wolff Group consists of the owner-managed companies Dr. Kurt Wolff, Dr. August Wolff and their international subsidiaries. Distinguished by the development and creative marketing of real innovations for more than 100 years, the company concentrates on products which embody verifiable advantages for consumers.

For more information, please visit: Dr. Wolff Group (drwolffgroup.com)