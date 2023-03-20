Dream Games Opens First International Office In London To Support Global Expansion

Marzo 20, 2023

Dream Games appoints the company’s first Chief Marketing Officer, Richard Hocking, and Chief People Officer, Anju Sethi, to be based in the new London office.

LONDON, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dream Games, a world-leading mobile gaming company based in Istanbul behind the hit mobile game Royal Match, today announces it is expanding its operations to the United Kingdom, where it is opening an office in central London. The company is also growing its leadership team, hiring ex-King marketing executive Richard Hocking as Chief Marketing Officer and ex-Google and King executive Anju Sethi as Chief People Officer to accelerate its remarkable growth.

The opening of the London office comes at an exciting time in the company’s journey. Founded just three years ago, Dream Games’ first release Royal Match has built a loyal and dedicated fanbase of millions around the world, consistently ranking as a top 3 grossing game in the US and UK. Dream Games has quickly become one of the most valuable private mobile gaming companies globally, with a $2.75 billion valuation.

“As a company, we have ambitious growth plans, and the opening of our London office marks the next phase in this journey,” said Soner Aydemir, Co-founder and CEO of Dream Games. “Our goal is to expand our international footprint and reach the best talent in the industry to become one of the best entertainment companies in the world. London is Europe’s leading creative hub with a vibrant entertainment community, home to top-tier talent and some of our most important partners, so we’re excited to have a new base here.”

“We’re also delighted to welcome Richard and Anju, both excellent and significant new hires for Dream Games, as we focus on growing our dynamic organization in London and Istanbul. They bring exceptional knowledge and expertise to the team with their significant experience in gaming and technology sectors.”

Richard joins from King, where he was the Global Head of Marketing, overseeing the global marketing organization, including the growth and marketing communications teams. Prior to this, he spent 12 years at Starcom, where he built and scaled Starcom Mediavest’s Performance Marketing team.

“It’s a privilege to be joining Dream Games at such an exciting time.” said Richard Hocking, CMO at Dream Games. “I’ve long had admiration for the quality of Royal Match and how the team has managed to evolve the puzzle genre. Their commitment to creating premium player experiences with enduring appeal speaks to why Royal Match has grown so quickly and become a top mobile game globally.”

Anju arrives at Dream Games after 20 years of running people organizations across Gaming, Tech, and other industries. She is known to drive people strategies and employee experiences at companies like King, Google, Tesco, etc.

“I am thrilled to join Dream Games as Chief People Officer on its incredible journey in the world of entertainment,” Anju said.

“At Dream Games, we know that our people are our biggest strength, and we are proud of the creative, purposeful, and trusting environment we created for them. We want to elevate and nurture our talent so they can reach their highest potential. I am inspired by this vision and feel privileged to be able to contribute to it.”

Minister of State at the Department for Culture, Media, and Sport for UK, Julia Lopez, said: “A thriving creative sector is synonymous with the UK. Our success in film, television, music, and gaming, is fuelled by professionals who constantly push the envelope. We are already home to countless leaders in their creative fields, and Dream Games now joins their impressive ranks to further underline the truly global pull of our creative industries.”

About Dream GamesDream Games is a world-leading mobile gaming company with offices in Istanbul and London. Dream Games’ mission is to combine technology and creativity to develop high-quality mobile games that will be played for years. In March 2021, the company globally launched its first title, Royal Match. To learn more, please visit https://dreamgames.com.

About Royal MatchRoyal Match is a mobile game in the match-3 puzzle genre developed by Dream Games. Since its launch in 2021, Royal Match has been one of the fastest-growing games. Today, millions of players enjoy Royal Match worldwide, and it is consistently ranking as a top 3 grossing game in the US, UK, and many other countries. Royal Match offers a genuine gameplay experience with smooth animations, intuitive game mechanics, and cutting-edge graphics quality.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035507/Royal_Match_TV_ad.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035508/Royal_Match_Entrance.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035510/Richard_and_Anju.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035511/Dream_Games_Soner_Aydemir.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035509/Dream_Games_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dream-games-opens-first-international-office-in-london-to-support-global-expansion-301775253.html