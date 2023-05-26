app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Dreame Technology has achieved gratifying multiple growths in oversea markets

Maggio 26, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dreame Technology ( also known as “Dreametech”), a fast-growing company leading in smart home cleaning appliances, announced its achievements in overseas markets in 2022. The overall e-commerce revenue has increased by more than 200%.

In 2022, Dreame Technology mainly developed vigorously in Europe, Russia, and Southeast Asia, meanwhile achieving gratifying growth. Among the areas mentioned above,the Nordic region increased by more than 700% compared with 2021, while the Western European region increased by more than 150%. Due to Dreame Technology achieving a significant breakthrough in the European region, the flagship robot vacuum DreameBot L10s Ultra, which represented the highest technological strength of Dreame Technology at that time, ranked 1st in the category of robot vacuums on Amazon and Mediamarkt in Germany, 2nd in the vacuum category, and 4th in the entire home cleaner category during 2022 Black Friday.

As a technology company focusing on smart home appliances with the world’s NO.1 motor technology, that offers the highest RPM, Dreame Technology has reached a high-speed digital motor technology of 160,000 RPM revolutions, 180,000 RPM revolutions, and reserves of 200,000 RPM revolutions. Dreame Technology has also launched four categories of cordless stick vacuums, robot vacuums and mops, wet and dry vacuums, and high-speed hair dryers, making them comprehensive options for the household.

In 2022, Dreame Technology achieved rapid growth in many overseas regions. The company’s overseas revenue growth exceeded 60%, of which the Russian region increased by more than 350%, Southeast Asia increased by more than 450%, Northern Europe by more than 700%, and Western Europe by more than 150%.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For more information, please visit https://www.dreametech.com/.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dreame-technology-has-achieved-gratifying-multiple-growths-in-oversea-markets-301835461.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

“Cari giovani, non abbiate paura di mettervi in proprio”. L’appello dell’imprenditore Sauro Pellerucci

(Adnkronos) – Il modello di impresa etica auspicata dall’imprenditore umbro che valorizza le pers…

Digital Skills Index: solo 1 lavoratore italiano su 10 ha competenze in materia di intelligenza artificiale

(Adnkronos) – ●8 lavoratori italiani su 10 (82%) dichiarano di utilizzare le competenze digitali …

Prima infanzia: Nidodigrazia, il negozio (online) per i genitori che cercano il meglio per i loro piccoli

(Adnkronos) – Busto Arsizio, 26 maggio 2023 – Da oltre mezzo secolo, Nidodigrazia è il riferiment…

DAR GLOBAL AWARDS TOP AGENTS PROPELLING REAL ESTATE SECTOR IN DUBAI

DUBAI, UAE, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dar Global, the premier luxury real estate developer, re…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl