Dreame Technology New Hair Dryer, Hair Glory, Available in Germany on MediaMarkt and Otto

Marzo 20, 2023

BERLIN, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Following the success in robotic vacuums, cordless vacuums and wet-and-dry vacuums, Dreame Technology has announced that Hair Glory, a revolutionary new hair dryer, is available for purchase in Germany — expanding its current product roster to include personal care products.

With powerful airflow, advanced negative ion tech, a compact build and precise temperature control, Hair Glory makes drying hair a quick, efficient and painless experience. Hair Glory will be available for purchase in Germany on MediaMarkt and Otto from March 20th, and it will also be available on Amazon later in the year.

Dries in 2 minutes

Bring back hair’s glory days with this stylish and functional hair dryer, featuring a 110,000RPM high-speed motor, issuing 70m/s of Airflow speed and ample 55m³/h Air Volume allowing users to dry shoulder-length hair in around 2 minutes.

Lightweight and compact for convenience

Weighing just around 350g, Hair Glory brings great comfort and minimizes fatigue for a glorious drying experience. An 82mm compact main cylinder means it can be packed away comfortably for weekend getaways.

Packed with negative ions for a seamless drying experience

Packed with over 300,000,000 anions per cubic centimetre, Hair Glory helps close hair cuticles, locks in moisture, and adds volume to hair, so users are never left with those annoying tangles that take forever to tame.

Choose how to dry hair

With 4 temperature settings and 2 airflow speeds, users can now dry hair in his or her way. Switch to cool air for those hot summer days on the beach. Or make it quick with a heat blast. Use the hot/cold cycle for curling or fluffing. Or leave it at a modest 57°C for consistent warm air.

Even, consistent heat distribution

Worried about inconsistent and uneven heating? Don’t be. Hair Glory combines an NTC thermistor with advanced microprocessors to keep track of the temperature, checking 100 times per second — no more split ends or damaged hair. Also, it protects hairdryer from overheating — a typical cause of malfunction in other models.

Where to buy

Get hold of Hair Glory on MediaMarkt and Otto from March 20, and it will also be available on Amazon later in the year. To learn more about Dreame Technology, please visit: https://de.dreametech.com/

About Dreame

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information please visit: https://de.dreametech.com/.

 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035974/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dreame-technology-new-hair-dryer-hair-glory-available-in-germany-on-mediamarkt-and-otto-301775944.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

