Dreame Technology to Debut New Intelligent Robotic Products at IFA 2023 with Revolutionary Mopping System

– BERLIN, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dreame Technology, a fast-growing leader in smart home cleaning technology, will be present at IFA 2023 in Germany with revolutionary mop technology that bring an improved floor cleaning experience.

At the company’s booth, visitors will have the opportunity to experience some of the best-selling models from Dreame’s product line of robot vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, and cordless stick vacuums. Additionally, Dreame will also unveil a flagship robot vacuum at IFA. The DreameBot L20 Ultra features an exclusive breakthrough in mopping system and cleaning technology, addressing a widespread industry challenge of being unable to clean along edges effectively.

As an innovative company that has been utilizing advanced robotic technologies for household applications, Dreame is also exploring the potential for wider uses of the technology. The exhibition of the latest robotic pool cleaners and bionic quadrupedal robot dog will demonstrate how the company continues to strive for innovation.

Yu HAO, the founder and CEO of Dreame, stated, “We are excited to meet our users in person at IFA and share our latest innovations with industry leaders. The trade show provides a valuable opportunity for us to gather feedback from users, connect with industry insiders, and establish new business partnerships in Germany and across Europe. We remain committed to advancing innovation and delivering quality products for every home.”

Dreame welcomes visitors to their booth at IFA Berlin Hall A, CCA-209, from September 1-5.

About Dreame

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that specializes on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information, please visit: https://de.dreametech.com/.

