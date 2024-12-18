app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

“Dreams Connect the World” International Media Tour Concluded in Suqian

18 Dicembre 2024

SUQIAN, China, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On December 12, 2024, “Dreams Connect the World” International Media Tour to Liquor Capital Suqian was held. Journalists and photographers joining the journey were captivated at the very beginning at Yanghe Distillery.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Entering the brewing workshop of Yanghe’s Dream of the Blue Manual Class, the journalists and photographers witnessed the production processes up close and tasted the flagship product of Yanghe. The Dream of the Blue Manual Class embodies Yanghe’s pursuit of excellence while preserving the art of baijiu production, utilizing over 2,020 ancient dynasty cellars in its production. Yanghe’s cellar cluster, which includes 70,000 cellars, was officially recognized by the Guinness World Records as the “Largest scale of baijiu cellars.”

“I was amazed again about this huge size of the site, and also to see the traditional way of making baijiu. The baijiu is sweet, and it’s very soft, even though it has 70% alcohol,” said photographer Yolanda vom Hagen.

The secret to such a unique taste lies in innovation and a “Dream Team” of technicians. Generations of brewers, based on traditional techniques and the traditional favor of “sweet, mild, soft, clean and fragrant,” brewed mellow baijiu.  Yanghe employs a special low-temperature process and micromolecule technology to ensure that its products are not only soft and palatable but also embody the essence of high-quality craftsmanship.

Located in Suqian, Yanghe benefits from the region’s exceptional natural conditions, including “three rivers, two lakes, and one wetland.” The ecological environment, characterized by mild temperatures and abundant water resources, creates an ideal setting for brewing high-quality baijiu. Suqian, sitting on the latitude of 33 degrees north, is recognized as one of the “world’s three major wetland wine-producing areas,” alongside Scotland’s whisky region and France’s Cognac region. With a long history in brewing and a commitment to innovation, Suqian is not just a city but a testament to the art of baijiu production.

“It’s interesting to learn that Scotland is one of the prime regions of the world for producing alcohol together with Yanghe here in Suqian,” said Frank Hossack from Scotland.

Source: Yanghe Distillery

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

SNAI – Conference League: Fiorentina in Portogallo Palladino favorito: «2» a 2,35, un gol di Kean a 2,75

18 Dicembre 2024
– Milano, 18 dicembre – Se l’Europa League ripartirà a gennaio con le ultime due giornate del…

Osservatorio tado°-Italiani sempre più attenti al consumo energetico: il 64% è pronto a intraprendere azioni per ridurre i consumi e limitare le spese famigliari

18 Dicembre 2024
– Il caro energia spaventa ancora gli italiani: l’85% teme che le bollette rimarranno alte anco…

HKSTP Bringing Largest Ever Delegation of Hong Kong Tech to CES 2025 Highlighting Latest Solutions to Global Challenges

18 Dicembre 2024
– Homegrown tech companies sprawling influence and scouting international opportunities while o…

Keyless Raggiunge una Crescita Record nel 2024 e Accoglie Alessandro Profumo e Francesco Caio come Advisor

18 Dicembre 2024
LONDRA, 18 dicembre 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Keyless, leader nell’autenticazione biometrica privacy-p…

Iscriviti alla newsletter de
La Ragione

Il meglio della settimana, scelto dalla redazione: articoli, video e podcast per rimanere sempre informato.

    LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

    GUARDA i nostri video

    ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

    REGISTRATI / ACCEDI