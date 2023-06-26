app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Driving out of the Port of Las Palmas – OMODA Will Come into A New Stage in Terms of Its Globalization Strategy

Giugno 26, 2023

– MADRID, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On June 21, the first batch of OMODA 5 lined up in order at the Port of Las Palmas, where they will start the journey of OMODA in Spain with the most confident attitude, slowly driving to the European market. They will boost the OMODA brand to accelerate globalization in the future, thus starting a new journey for OMODA to go global.

Relying on the advantages of Chery’s global leading technology from the 26-year forward development, the all-round linkage of the six major R&D centers worldwide, and the world’s top industrial chain system, the OMODA brand creates each high-quality product with a global unified standard and constantly enhances the leading edge of OMODA, successfully developing the overseas markets, and winning user recognition and affection in Mexico, Turkey, Australia and other countries/regions.

In 2023, the OMODA brand will go global with full throttle, and its overseas business will further expand to dozens of countries/regions worldwide. Integrating global users’ needs, global leading technical strength, and global five-star security standard, OMODA will seize the important node for it to embark on a new global journey in the new era.

As an auto brand with global user co-creation, the OMODA brand’s going global will further enhance its position and brand image in the international market.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140211/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/driving-out-of-the-port-of-las-palmas—omoda-will-come-into-a-new-stage-in-terms-of-its-globalization-strategy-301862871.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Xinhua Silk Road: Experts share views on international communication capacity at smart media forum in Suzhou, Jiangsu

BEIJING, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Representatives from media outlets, universities and think…

Luc Belaire Launches ZEUS The World’s Largest Bottle of Bubbly*

 At 45-liters, ZEUS is the world’s largest bottle of bubbly currently available BURGUNDY, France,…

ZioTester.it: la soluzione più efficace per chi vuole il meglio nell’illuminazione ed elettronica per casa e ufficio

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 26 giugno 2023. Nelle fasi di pianificazione di un progetto d’arredo, a pre…

Yili Shares lts Dairy Innovations at the Global Dairy Congress

LONDON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — From June 21 to 22, the 16th Global Dairy Congress, themed …

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl