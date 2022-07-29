DRIVING TO EUROPE: FOTON iBlue EV Truck Obtained EU WVTA Certificate

Luglio 29, 2022

BEIJING, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On July 26, FOTON iBlue EV truck was granted a European Whole Vehicle Type Approval certificate (WVTA) by Germany’s TÜV Rheinland, a leading independent third-party testing, inspection and certification organization, also one of the designated technical services for WVTA.

It means that FOTON iBlue EV Truck fully meets the high standards of EU regulation, could therefore be exported to EU and non-EU countries and regions that require WVTA certification. This is also FOTON’s first EU electric vehicle type approval certificate for trucks.

EU WVTA certificate, as an “access card” for automotive products to enter the EU market, is accepted throughout the EU without the need for further testing until a directive is updated or your design changes.

FOTON iBlue truck has passed through more than 30 items test for the WVTA certificate such as EMC, electric safety specification, NVH, lane departure warning and advanced emergency braking.

It uses the high-capacity, high-energy density power battery from CATL which is the world’s largest battery company, and PMSM (Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor). It has the ability to fully meet the technical requirements for 0-30km/h starting acceleration, 30-50km/h overtaking acceleration and hill start capability, and has an advanced braking energy recovery strategy and ECO driving mode to adapt to different driving conditions and provide higher efficiency and 10% longer range. The complete vehicle is subjected to a rigorous test on battery, motor and electronic control system and more than 800 static inspections. The range fade rate is less than or equal to 35% at low temperature and its strong adaptability to environment also improves the vehicle’s operational efficiency. And with 100,000 km of endurance testing completed, the safety of the complete vehicle is also guaranteed.

In addition to E-trucks, FOTON’s full electric buses were also reported to have been certified by the WVTA and had been put into operation in New Zealand in April this year. As the world enters into low-carbon development, FOTON has also launched full electric and hydrogen fuel products, which have been deployed in national bus systems, school bus fleets, and airport shuttle fleet around the world. The success of the WVTA certification for FOTON iBlue EV truck signifies that FOTON has got the access to the most demanding European market.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1869060/image_834329_29959138.jpg