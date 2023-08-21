app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

DUBAI ASCENDS TO NEW HEIGHTS AS A THRIVING GLOBAL GAMING EPICENTER

Agosto 21, 2023

– DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dubai has established itself as a thriving global hub for esports and gaming following the spectacular conclusion of the second edition of Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF) which drew a record-breaking attendance of over 27,000 people during the thrilling five-day event and gathered over 75,000 gamers from across the globe!

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:  https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9193451-dubai-global-gaming-epicenter/

DEF 2023, held from 21st to 25th June 2023, showcased the diversity of the gaming community, attracting casual gamers, esports enthusiasts, and industry professionals through key events. This included the GameExpo B2B Summit powered by Pocket Gamer Connects (PG), the Game Expo consumer show, Regional Educational Tournaments, and Play Beyond Influencers Tournament. Key sponsors and partners including Xbox, Ubisoft, Capcom, Teleios, Emirates Airline, Kitkat, Alienwar, Playstation, Redbull, Logitech, and Moonton also contributed to the festival’s success.

Dubai’s role as a global gaming hub was underscored through the dedication of stakeholders in supporting gaming communities in the UAE and beyond, which had a significant impact on the global gaming and esports industry.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, commented: “DEF 2023’s tremendous success further bolsters Dubai’s position as a global gaming hub. The record-breaking attendance and diverse gaming community showcased Dubai’s commitment to becoming a leading destination for gamers worldwide and reflects the Dubai Economic Agenda D33’s objective of transforming Dubai into one of the world’s top three cities for tourism and business.”

Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a key player in the gaming industry. As the gaming sector grows exponentially, with the Gaming Market worth USD 546.99 Billion, growing at a 13.19% CAGR by 2030[1], DEF 2024, scheduled for 1st to 5th May, further underlines Dubai’s commitment to innovation and the growth of the esports and games industries on a global scale.

DEF unites gaming enthusiasts of all ages, empowering talent and fostering esports communities in the UAE and beyond. As a convergence point for media, gaming, esports, technology, and entertainment, the festival showcases Dubai’s dedication to innovation and its vision for the future of gaming.

As the gaming industry thrives and evolves, Dubai stands ready to play a pivotal role in shaping its future and unlocking its full potential on the world stage.

For more information about DEF, please visit: https://www.dubaiesportsfestival.com/en/home.html & https://www.instagram.com/dxbesportsfest/?hl=en

[1] Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2184964/DFRE_Ahmad_Al_Khaja.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2184965/DET_Logo.jpg

 

   

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dubai-ascends-to-new-heights-as-a-thriving-global-gaming-epicenter-301905411.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

KEENON Robotics presenta DINERBOT T10 e KLEENBOT C30 alla World Robot Conference 2023 di Pechino

– PECHINO, 21 agosto 2023 /PRNewswire/ — KEENON Robotics ha recentemente presentato le sue ulti…

Nomadismo digitale, un’opportunità per cercare talenti anche fuori i confini aziendali

(Milano, 21 agosto 2023) – Milano, 21 agosto 2023 – Il fenomeno dei nomadi digitali, coloro cioè …

Brighter Days Await. TCL Will Unveil the Latest Mini LED Technology and Flagship Product Line Up in August

– Watch on August 29th at 14:00 CEST on YouTube (@TCL Electronics). HONG KONG, Aug. 21, 2023 /PR…

Recikla, Bari: “la bonifica dell’amianto è un iter oculato e delicato ma anche l’occasione per la riqualificazione del nostro patrimonio edilizio”

(Bari, 21 agosto 2023) – Bari, 21 agosto 2023 – Operando una oculata bonifica dell’amianto si può…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl